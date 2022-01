2022 just started and two Chinese giants already released their new flagships. We are talking about Realme and OnePlus: the former came up with the Realme GT 2 Pro announced in China on January 4, while the latter unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro yesterday, on January 10. We can say that these two handsets are definitely the most powerful smartphones released in 2022 until now. We naturally excluded the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Motorola Edge X30 because they debuted in the last month of 2021. After comparing the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Pro, we decided to publish a specs comparison between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro in order to give you the most complete panorama about the fastest flagships out there.

