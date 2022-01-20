Marshall County man pleads guilty to killing his baby

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Marshall County man pled guilty relating to the death of his 3-month-old baby.

Daniel Messner pled guilty to three felony offenses: One count of voluntary manslaughter (homicide), one count of child neglect resulting in death, and one count of malicious assault.

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

His sentencing will be argued at a later date. The sentencing for voluntary manslaughter could bring 3-15 years, child neglect could bring 3-15 years and the malicious assault charge could bring 2-10 years in jail.

Marshall County Prosecutor Joe Canestraro, his assistant, and Eric Gordan led this trial against Messner Wednesday afternoon. Canestraro says he will hold comment until after the sentencing.

