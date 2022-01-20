ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Marshall County man pleads guilty to killing his baby

By Stephanie Grindley
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWgpF_0dqr8Qtk00

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Marshall County man pled guilty relating to the death of his 3-month-old baby.

Daniel Messner pled guilty to three felony offenses: One count of voluntary manslaughter (homicide), one count of child neglect resulting in death, and one count of malicious assault.

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

His sentencing will be argued at a later date. The sentencing for voluntary manslaughter could bring 3-15 years, child neglect could bring 3-15 years and the malicious assault charge could bring 2-10 years in jail.

Marshall County Prosecutor Joe Canestraro, his assistant, and Eric Gordan led this trial against Messner Wednesday afternoon. Canestraro says he will hold comment until after the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Four arrested on drug charges in Weirton after police search bar

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people are in the Northern Regional Jail on drug charges after Weirton police searched a bar on Main St. On Friday afternoon, police say they acted on a search warrant at the Den of Foxes, arresting: Davon Kasseem Malik James of Weirton, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Weirton man arrested after allegedly firing gun from front porch

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Weirton man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun three times from his front porch. Police say they were called to Rice Blvd. for a neighbor dispute Friday morning. Officers acted on a search warrant at James Heilman’s home, finding a pistol and bullet casings. Heilman was then arrested […]
WEIRTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two arrested after stabbing on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State campus police have arrested two people after a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Ohio Union South garage. A Buckeye Alert was sent at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday with a report on a “serious assault, possibly involving a weapon.” It was later confirmed that an altercation in the garage […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Neglect
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County woman jailed for maintaining a drug-involved premise

Tina Soper, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, First Assistant United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Soper, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise.” Soper admitted to maintaining a property on Edgewood Street in Wheeling that was used to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride in March […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville man arrested after US Marshals find him hiding in an attic

A Steubenville man was arrested on Tuesday after being wanted on multiple warrants for weapons-related charges. Sir Dameon Harris, 38, of Steubenville, OH had multiple warrants out for: felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability, violations of Parole in Ohio on the original charges of felonious assault, and violations of Parole […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Man in Belmont County arrested after making alleged threats

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department say a man in the Lafferty area was involved in a domestic incident and was reportedly in the woods saying he was going to die by suicide by cop. The sheriff’s Special Operations Branch was already assembled on a training exercise. They were deployed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH)–An Ohio mother is desperate to find out what led to her toddler’s death. Graclynn Young was 15-months-old when she died in the hospital in August, after spending the afternoon at a babysitter’s house in Coshocton. Investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say they are running into roadblocks, while information that has […]
COSHOCTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire Police Officers who work full time will finally receive their pay raise

BELLAIRE, Oh.-(WTRF) Bellaire’s full-time police officers will receive the pay raise they’ve been anxiously awaiting. The eight full-time Bellaire police officers will get three more dollars an hour. The officers will see this increase immediately. On Thursday night, before making the announcement, councilmembers went into a closed door session. Council approved the pay raise at […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy