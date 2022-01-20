Greene County Sheriff’s Report January 19, 2022

WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
Firefighters gained greater control on Sunday of a wildfire that closed northern California’s scenic coastal highway and threatened a famous bridge, although about 500 people stayed under evacuation orders, officials said. The so-called Colorado Fire, about 15 miles south of Monterey and just north of the area known as...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday canceled her upcoming wedding plans due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and tightened restrictions. "Such is life," she said when asked by reporters about how she felt about the cancellation, according to Reuters. "I am no different to, dare I...
(CNN) — As the body of a slain New York police officer was transported to a funeral home Sunday, fellow law enforcement personnel lined the streets in support of the young man who had sought to bridge gaps between the department and his community. And while investigators learn more...
Britain’s accusation that the Kremlin is seeking to install a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine is “deeply concerning,” a National Security Council spokesperson said late Saturday. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine,” Emily...
In a never-say-die showdown between two of the NFL's top teams, and two of its bright young quarterbacks, the Bills and Chiefs played a classic Sunday night decided by one of them calling tails and the other making him pay for it. Josh Allen's decision on the overtime coin toss...
LOS ANGELES — Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old. Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing...
