Look no further than your kitchen for ways to turn your baking skills into a flourishing business. From homemade cookies and bread to DIY pizza dough, home baking as a hobby exploded in popularity during the pandemic. Baking fervor drove large spikes in category sales, with 84% of the U.S. population reporting to have whipped up batches of comfort confections at home, largely as a fun and comforting form of self-care. Some even turned their newfound pastime into profit.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO