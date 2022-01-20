ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jobless Claims Jump to 286,000, the Highest Level Since October

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial jobless claims totaled 286,000 for the week ended Jan. 15, well above the 225,000 estimate. Continuing claims also rose, jumping to 1.64 million. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index was higher than expected, though the future prices paid index, an inflation gauge, hit its highest level since August 1988....

