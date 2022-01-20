ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

House fire put out in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHgSf_0dqr7yOR00
House fire on North Joplin Avenue

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters were called to a house fire in north Tulsa around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire coming from the garage when they got to the house on North Joplin Avenue. They were able to put the fire out pretty quickly.

At first the house was thought to be abandoned, but firefighters say they weren’t sure if someone lived there or not because they saw a lot of things inside the house.

However nobody was found inside at the time, and there are no homeowners that they know of.

Firefighters said the fire was hard to battle because of the extremely cold temperatures, and the wind was causing the fire to spread in the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man sues Claremore dairy after wife dies from Listeria

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Missouri man is suing Swan Bros. Dairy in Claremore after he says a listeria outbreak there lead to his wife’s death. Roy Reese filed a wrongful death suit saying his wife Waunita Reese. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry issued a statewide...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Union Public Schools resumes transportation following staffing shortages

TULSA, Okla. — Transportation will resume tomorrow, Jan. 26 for students in grades 8 through 12 in Union Public Schools. The district has suffered from staffing shortages, leading to the cancelations of bus routes. You can find the latest information on in-person learning and transportation issues amid the pandemic...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
48K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy