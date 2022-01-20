ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jobless Claims Jump to 286,000, the Highest Level Since October

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial jobless claims totaled 286,000 for the week ended Jan. 15, well above the 225,000 estimate. Continuing claims also rose, jumping to 1.64 million. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index was higher than expected, though the future prices paid index, an inflation gauge, hit its highest level since August 1988....

kmvt

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up. Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel. Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014. And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started. Gas...
The Free Press - TFP

Inflation Soars To Highest Level Since 1982

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.5% in December, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 7%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported. The CPI soared to 7% on a year-over-year basis in December, the highest level in almost four decades, the BLS reported Wednesday. Economists...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Daily Mail

America's big sick-out: Record 8.8MILLION workers called out with COVID in first two weeks of 2022 - as new jobless claims increase to their highest level since July

Nearly 9 million people called out sick with COVID-19 in the early part of January, a staggering number and a blow to businesses already grappling with a labor shortage. The Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey released Wednesday showed 8.8 million people reported not being at work because of coronavirus-related reasons between December 29 and January 10.
