US jobless claims jump to 286K as Omicron hits employers

By Thomas Barrabi
NYPost
 3 days ago
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in the December jobs report, despite data that showed the US added just 199,000 jobs for the month. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The number of American workers filing unemployment claims jumped much more than expected this week as US companies and employees contend with the Omicron variant, according to data released Thursday.

Workers filed 286,000 initial jobless claims for the week ending on Jan. 15, the Labor Department said. The number of claims increased compared to the previous week’s revised tally of 231,000 claims.

The number of jobless claims was the highest since October.

Economists had projected approximately 225,000 initial jobless claims this week, according to Dow Jones.

The four-week moving average of jobless claims was 231,000, up 20,000 compared to the previous week’s revised average. The moving average smooths out volatility in the weekly claims figure.

Approximately 1.64 million Americans were claiming continuing unemployment benefits for the week ending on Jan. 8.

Jobless claims, which are considered a proxy for layoffs, have ticked upward in recent weeks as a surge of COVID-19 cases adds renewed pressure for businesses. New jobless claims hit a 52-year low of just 188,000 in data released on Dec. 4.

But the unemployment numbers have stayed at or below pre-pandemic levels as employers grapple with a competitive labor market.

The tight labor market has prompted solid wage growth, with average hourly wages rising 4.7 percent in December compared to the same month one year earlier. However, surging inflation, which recently hit a four-decade high of 7 percent, has effectively erased those gains as workers pay more for everyday goods.

“Broadly, the job market is still seen as tight while supply chain disruptions remain a major concern and irritant in this high inflation environment,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick said.

Tthe tally of 230,000 claims last week marked the largest number since mid-November to that point.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in the December jobs report, despite data that showed the US added just 199,000 jobs for the month.

“Just a few weeks from now, we’ll learn whether the recent slowdown in hiring persists even as the nation’s unemployment rate has edged closer to the pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent,” Hamrick added.

Related
Motley Fool

Weekly Jobless Claims Soar. Is Omicron Setting Back Our Economic Recovery?

Unemployment claims jumped last week. Should we be worried about an economic setback?. New jobless claims came to 286,000 for the week ending Jan. 15. Economists were only anticipating 225,000 new claims. In December, the national unemployment rate reached its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. That was...
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Jobless Claims#Labor Market#Covid#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Americans#Bankrate
Footwear News

Inflation is a Top Concern for Global CEOs — and Many See it Lasting Through 2023

Among the many concerns for global CEOs right now, inflation is topping the list. And according to many executives, these pressures are not going away any time soon. Inflation was the second highest business concern reported among global CEOs behind COVID-19 disruptions, according to a survey of CEOs around the world highlighted in the C-Suite Outlook 2022 report from Conference Board, a business research group. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer behavior also ranked among the top concerns for business leaders. According to a majority of CEOs, inflationary pressures will last at least through 2022, and perhaps beyond. 31%...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ksl.com

US weekly jobless claims rise to 3-month high

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a three-month high, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 286,000 for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial World

US weekly initial jobless claims hit three-month peak; existing home sales drop

On Thursday, 20th January 2022, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had spiked surprisingly to a three-month peak last week, most likely driven by a winter wave of Omicron surge which health experts had often claimed to have a lower hospitalization rate alongside mild or asymptomatic patients in most cases.
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

US initial jobless claims rose to highest since mid-November

NEW YORK (Jan 13): Applications for US state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals. Initial unemployment claims totalled 230,000 in the week ended Jan 8, up 23,000 from...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Rose Last Week, Wholesale Inflation Hit a Record in December

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to 230,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. Consumer Inflation Hot Again in December, Rising 7% Annually ]. The number is 23,000 higher than the prior week’s 207,000. The four-week moving average was 210,750, an increase of...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

US Jobless Benefit Claims Increase Unexpectedly

WASHINGTON - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment compensation increased unexpectedly last week to their highest level since mid-November, suggesting some employers may be laying off workers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus surges throughout the country and curtails some business operations. The Labor Department said Thursday 230,000 filed for...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

US jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards. US jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

US initial jobless claims 230K versus 200K estimate

Initial jobs claims 230K versus 200K est. last week unrevised at 207K. 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 210.75K vs last week 204.5K. Continuing claims 1.559M versus 1.733M estimate. This was the lowest level for insured unemployment since June 2, 1973. 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.721M vs...
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones fell around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). Data on initial jobless claims for the latest...
STOCKS
ShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed following jobless claims, PPI

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Thursday as investors digested December's producer price index and this week's jobless claims figures. As of 1520 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 36,417.92, while the S&P 500 was 0.06% firmer at 4,729.29 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.09% weaker at 15,174.12.
STOCKS
NYPost

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

