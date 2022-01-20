UK police arrest two men in investigation of Texas hostage-taking situation

U.K. police have arrested two men as part of the investigation into the hostage situation that occurred Saturday at a Texas synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said Thursday that they have detained two men in Manchester and Birmingham who are being questioned as part of the investigation into the hostage incident in Texas, according to a statement.

"CTP North West Officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces," police said.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police released two teenagers who had been arrested on Sunday in connection to the situation.

Police are continuing to investigate the hostage situation that took place on Saturday, when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, held four people hostage inside a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

After an 11-hour standoff, police said that all four hostages were safe and Akram was dead.

The FBI said that Akram was "singularly focused on one issue" that was "not specifically related to the Jewish community." During the standoff, Akram claimed to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, a woman who is serving an 86-year sentence for the attempted murder of a U.S. soldier.

Siddiqui's biological brother denied being involved in the hostage situation, according to statements from his lawyers.