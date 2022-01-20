ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device means you can get it for free

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth

Rating: 4 Stars

Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart Garage

Give access to family or friends while on the go

Never worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule

During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals among our readers.

Of course, it’s pretty easy to see why.

This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands to open and close your garage, which is so awesome. The MyQ is always very popular with our readers. But when it’s discounted, it instantly becomes the hottest Amazon smart home deal out there.

Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth both normally sell for $30. The newer version was on sale for $22 ahead of Christmas, but that deal is long gone.

At least, it’s supposed to be long gone.

Believe it or not, the newer model has a price mistake that makes it even less than the original. It was supposed to be on sale only through the end of 2021 according to the manufacturer, but Amazon’s offering it right now for $19.98!

On top of that, there’s now a special limited-time promotion that gets you a $30 Amazon credit if you try the new Amazon Key service with the coupon code KEY30. That’s the awesome Amazon service that lets delivery drivers drop packages inside your garage. This way, there’s no chance of them getting stolen. All you need to do is get a MyQ and try the service once. Then, Amazon will give you a $30 credit.

In other words, Amazon is basically paying you $10 to get yourself a MyQ! If you thought no deal could possibly be better than “free,” now you know better.

The best Amazon smart home deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31B4LX_0dqr6giO00
Image source: Chamberlain/Amazon

Amazon’s big Black Friday sale was crazy this year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon. And it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world.

Of course, it should go without saying that Amazon’s hottest smart home device was one of the most popular deals during Black Friday.

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone. Or, you can even just your voice thanks to Alexa support!

Maybe you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work. Or perhaps you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. In either case, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

Our readers’ favorite smart home device

Did you miss Amazon’s deep discount on Black Friday? Well, don’t worry because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having sold out recently, and it’s down to $19.98 thanks to a price mistake! Chamberlain said that it was supposed to be on sale for $22 until the end of the year. Then, the price was supposed to go back to normal.

But Amazon has it for even less than that right now.

Even if you miss out on snagging one for less than $20, there’s still another way to save. On top of the discounts, you can also take advantage of a special promotion. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $30 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY30 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

If you decide to take advantage of that promotion, Amazon will basically end up paying you to get a MyQ. How amazing is that?! Definitely get in on the action while you still can.

Chamberlain MyQ fast facts

It doesn’t matter whether you get Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth. In either case, you’re getting one of the most popular smart home gadgets on the market. And thanks to great discounts and the Key promo, it also happens to be the best Amazon smart home deal out there right now! You really can’t beat it. And with the price mistake, why would you want to?

Here are some key takeaways:

  • Open and close your garage door from inside your home or anywhere else using a simple app on your smartphone
  • No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try
  • You can also control your garage door with your voice. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands
  • Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor
  • Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you
  • Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key
  • Get a $30 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo)
  • Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993
  • Integrates with any smart home platform — and linking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

More smart home deals at Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXIBe_0dqr6giO00

Want to check out some other fantastic smart home deals happening right now at Amazon? There are plenty of fantastic sales for you to choose from.

We’ve listed a few of our favorite bargains below. Just remember that these are popular products so they could sell out at any moment.

