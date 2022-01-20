ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WorkWave’s Beyond Service User Conference Brings Together the WorkWave Family of Brands for the First Time

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions supporting every stage of a service business’s life cycle, inspired and educated more than 700 influential leaders across the field service industry this month at its inaugural Beyond Service User Conference. This impactful new event delivered valuable business insights, networking opportunities and exciting entertainment...

Digital Marketer Spot On Acquires Smart Traffic Consulting

The Spot On Agency recently acquired Smart Traffic Consulting, known for its SEO/SEM expertise, in a move that continues to expand the agency’s digital strategy and healthcare marketing services. Over the past four years, Spot On has partnered with Smart Traffic Consulting on a project basis, frequently working jointly on SEO optimization, site strategy and pay-per-click campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
Appfire Acquires Numbered Headings From Avisi Apps

Acquisition will continue to accelerate Appfire’s growth in publishing category of apps. Appfire, a leading provider of software that helps teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions announced it has acquired Numbered Headings, one of the most popular Confluence apps, from Atlassian Marketplace partner Avisi Apps. Numbered Headings will join Appfire’s suite of publishing tools to improve collaboration for teams of all sizes. As part of the One Appfire initiative, Numbered Headings will become fully integrated into the Appfire brand for a more streamlined customer experience with the Appfire platform.
BUSINESS
Fantom Integrates With Shopping.io to Enable Online Retail Purchases With FTM

Fantom Foundation, one of the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain platforms, announced its integration with crypto e-commerce platform, Shopping.io, to allow online shoppers to make online purchases from major retailers using Fantom’s native FTM token. Starting today, FTM holders can use their tokens on Shopping.io to purchase items from a selection of popular retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, eBay and Walmart.
RETAIL
BrainChip Reflects On A Successful 2021, With Move To Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
SOFTWARE
Comcast Business Partners With Nokia To Deliver Secure Private Wireless Networks For Enterprises’ Critical Infrastructure

Companies to showcase deployment at Wells Fargo Center. Comcast Business announced it is partnering with Nokia to extend its enterprise connectivity portfolio to deliver 5G private wireless networks – using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) industrial-grade private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform. The non-exclusive partnership builds on other wireless strategic innovations to drive Comcast Business’s vision to support emerging connected ecosystems by delivering connected solutions at scale.
BUSINESS
Options Provide MEMX With Market Data Access Across New York And Chicago

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, announced an agreement to provide the Members Exchange (MEMX) with production and disaster recovery market data services across their New York and Chicago sites. MEMX, one of the largest North American Equities exchange operators, has entered into...
CHICAGO, IL
inovTI selects Abiquo to Improve their multicloud offering in Latin America

InovTI, a leading Managed Service Provider based in Sao Paulo, and premier cloud management platform provider Abiquo have signed a deal to collaborate in a strategic project to enhance inovTI’s cloud technology and services, ensuring the success of their customers with different services that include hybrid cloud (with Azure) and self-service access for their clients.
BUSINESS
Valtech Announces Acquisition Of Absolunet

Valtech, a global leader in digital services and business transformation, announced it has acquired Absolunet, a professional services firm specializing in commerce and digital transformations. With more than 300 employees and five offices across North America and Europe, Absolunet helps brands, manufacturers and distributors fast-forward their digital transformation to become...
BUSINESS
Creating Meaningful Loyalty Experiences Through Privacy-First Personalization

As the world continues to grapple with the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and consumers move — and stay — online, so too are brands scrambling to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive e-commerce environment. What better way to ensure consumer engagement, growth, and retention than personalizing digital loyalty experiences?
INTERNET
Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic – Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.
HEALTH SERVICES
SentinelOne Extends Support For Amazon Inspector, Amazon EKS Anywhere, And Amazon ECS Anywhere

Broad AWS Solution Coverage Minimizes Risk for Enterprise Cloud Adoption. SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced an expansion to its work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with support for services including Amazon Inspector, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere), and Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere (Amazon ECS Anywhere). As a launch partner for these services, SentinelOne is providing unified visibility, protection, automation, and enforcement across the entire enterprise and cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
STAT Partners with Applied XL To Launch a New Clinical Trials Monitoring Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

STAT has worked tirelessly to deliver trusted and authoritative journalism about health, medicine, and the life sciences to millions of readers around the world. We are thrilled to unveil a new product that has been under development for over a year and that we believe will transform how readers like you track and analyze clinical trials data: STAT Trials Pulse.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Salesforce Ventures-Backed TechSee Notches Record Growth in 2021

TechSee, the market leader in Computer Vision-powered AI solutions for customer service, announced a benchmark year that saw over 200 percent growth year over year and culminated with a hiring spree that added to the marketing, product, and commercial teams. In 2021, more than 300 companies adopted TechSee as their video support platform for customer support and field services. As demand for video and remote support has grown in a COVID-19 business environment, not only are more companies adopting TechSee but they are also using it more – resulting in more than 20 million virtual customer sessions, saving 120 million miles of truck rolls.
SOFTWARE
Chisel, The Leading Primary App For Product Managers, Raises $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Round Led By Array Ventures

Founded by ex-Microsoft executive, Chisel optimizes the full product management lifecycle. Chisel, the leading SaaS tool designed specifically for Product Managers, announced a $1.5 million Pre-Seed round led by Array Ventures, with participation from Ridge Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate Chisel’s growth as it continues to target a burgeoning, yet underserved, product management market.
TECHNOLOGY
RateGain Latest RGLabs Innovation Selected By US Car Rental Company Malco Enterprises To Accelerate Revenue Recovery

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Malco Enterprises of Nevada, Inc. (Malco), a leading Car Rental Company in Las Vegas, has selected RateGain to drive business recovery with the world’s first AI-powered revenue management platform – revAI. Malco...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Model-Based Definition Has Arrived: Capvidia MBD Business Unit Grows 47% In 2021, Expects A Bigger 2022.

MBD: The Essential Backbone of Digital Transformation in Manufacturing. Capvidia, the leading CAD software provider in model-based definition (MBD) workflows, saw another record year in 2021. With a 5-Year CAGR of 26.1%, Capvidia expects rapid growth as more manufacturing conglomerates utilize digital technology to speed up their digital transformation plans.
SOFTWARE
Variety

Gallic Startup Dark Matters Launches First Ever Virtual Production Facility in France

Founded in February 2021, French startup Dark Matters is set to unveil Gaul’s first virtual production facility. Setting up camp 23 miles from Paris, the 180,000 square-foot studio will open its doors this coming April, offering the local industry five new soundstages equipped for both traditional production and the LED-backed virtual sets made famous by the ILM Stagecraft system used on “The Mandalorian.” Backed by €10 million ($11.3 million) in VC funding from Paris-based firms Anaxago and CapHorn, and benefiting from another $2.2 million in public support, the full-service facility will be split between four core departments, focusing on hardware and...
BUSINESS
Sprinklr Enters Contact Center As A Service Market To Unify Customer Care With New Voice Offering

Helps eliminate the need to call with proactive digital care and AI to solve problems before customers are forced to make an actual call. Sprinklr the unified customer experience management platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of Sprinklr Modern Care Voice. Built on Sprinklr’s unified CXM platform, Modern Care Voice marks Sprinklr’s entry into the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market with a voice offering informed by insights from modern channels, a radically different solution to legacy call center technology.
TECHNOLOGY
CORRECTING And REPLACING PHOTO Open Influence Launches Go Prism Self-Serve SaaS Solution, An Innovative Influencer Marketing And Insights Tool For Social Media Marketers

Go Prism is the Proprietary Social Intelligence Platform for Brand Safety, Influencer Discovery, Performance Benchmarking, and Competitive Insights. Open Influence, a global influencer marketing platform, has announced the launch of Go Prism, a proprietary creator marketing trends and insights tool that leverages innovative AI-powered content analysis and cross-channel data to help brands make better decisions when it comes to influencer marketing.
INTERNET
Highspot and Outreach Expand Partnership to Help Companies Increase Sales Rep Performance

Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, announced an expanded partnership and new platform integration with Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing engagement and intelligence platform provider. The integration enables streamlined and personalized communications, improving rep efficiency and their ability to engage with prospects at scale.
BUSINESS

