U.S. preparing for possible future COVID variants -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is preparing for future variants of COVID-19, White House chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC in an interview that aired on Thursday as the Omicron-related wave of cases appeared to be easing in parts of the country.

“We’re prepared. We’re increasing the production of tests. We’re increasing the production of masks,” Klain said in the interview that was taped on Wednesday.

“We have to be prepared for whatever comes next... there’s a lot of steps left in fighting this pandemic. We are taking those steps.”

Julie G
3d ago

BUT, this same page said, just this morning, that according to flip flop FAUCI, Omicron is the last variant! Never, ever, has one seen so much ignorance!

Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

American adults can get three free N95 masks each in new White House plan

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge starting next week, in the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, a White House official said on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
POTUS
