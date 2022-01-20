ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This tiny Saturn moon could have an ocean inside

By Southwest Research Institute
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2W8x_0dqr5d2000
Saturn moons Mimas and Enceladus. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute.

A Southwest Research Institute scientist set out to prove that the tiny, innermost moon of Saturn was a frozen inert satellite and instead discovered compelling evidence that Mimas has a liquid internal ocean.

In the waning days of NASA’s Cassini mission, the spacecraft identified a curious libration, or oscillation, in the moon’s rotation, which often points to a geologically active body able to support an internal ocean.

“If Mimas has an ocean, it represents a new class of small, ‘stealth’ ocean worlds with surfaces that do not betray the ocean’s existence,” said SwRI’s Dr. Alyssa Rhoden, a specialist in the geophysics of icy satellites, particularly those containing oceans, and the evolution of giant planet satellites systems.

One of the most profound discoveries in planetary science over the past 25 years is that worlds with oceans beneath layers of rock and ice are common in our solar system.

Such worlds include the icy satellites of the giant planets, such as Europa, Titan and Enceladus, as well as distant planets like Pluto.

Worlds like Earth with surface oceans must reside within a narrow range of distances from their stars to maintain the temperatures that support liquid oceans.

Interior water ocean worlds (IWOWs), however, are found over a much wider range of distances, greatly expanding the number of habitable worlds likely to exist across the galaxy.

“Because the surface of Mimas is heavily cratered, we thought it was just a frozen block of ice,” Rhoden said. “IWOWs, such as Enceladus and Europa, tend to be fractured and show other signs of geologic activity.

Turns out, Mimas’ surface was tricking us, and our new understanding has greatly expanded the definition of a potentially habitable world in our solar system and beyond.”

Tidal processes dissipate orbital and rotational energy as heat in a satellite.

To match the interior structure inferred from Mimas’ libration, tidal heating within the moon must be large enough to keep the ocean from freezing out but small enough to maintain a thick icy shell.

Using tidal heating models, the team developed numerical methods to create the most plausible explanation for a steady-state ice shell between 14 to 20 miles thick over a liquid ocean.

“Most of the time when we create these models, we have to fine tune them to produce what we observe,” Rhoden said. “This time evidence for an internal ocean just popped out of the most realistic ice shell stability scenarios and observed librations.”

The team also found that the heat flow from the surface was very sensitive to the thickness of the ice shell, something a spacecraft could verify. For instance, the Juno spacecraft is scheduled to fly by Europa and use its microwave radiometer to measure heat flows in this Jovian moon.

This data will allow scientists to understand how heat flow affects the icy shells of ocean worlds such as Mimas, which are particularly interesting as NASA’s Europa Clipper approaches its 2024 launch.

“Although our results support a present-day ocean within Mimas, it is challenging to reconcile the moon’s orbital and geologic characteristics with our current understanding of its thermal-orbital evolution,” Rhoden said.

“Evaluating Mimas’ status as an ocean moon would benchmark models of its formation and evolution.

This would help us better understand Saturn’s rings and mid-sized moons as well as the prevalence of potentially habitable ocean moons, particularly at Uranus. Mimas is a compelling target for continued investigation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Slushy magma ocean helped form the Moon’s crust, shows study

Scientists have shown how the freezing of a ‘slushy’ ocean of magma may be responsible for the composition of the Moon’s crust. The scientists, from the University of Cambridge and the Ecole normale supérieure de Lyon, have proposed a new model of crystallization, where crystals remained suspended in liquid magma over hundreds of millions of years as the lunar ‘slush’ froze and solidified.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

How the largest dinosaurs moved and evolved

A new study has revealed how giant 50-tonne sauropod dinosaurs, like Diplodocus, evolved from much smaller ancestors, like the wolf-sized Thecodontosaurus. In the study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, researchers present a reconstruction of the limb muscles of Thecodontosaurus, detailing the anatomy of the most important muscles involved in movement.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#Oceans#Saturn#Swri#Titan#Enceladus
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
Universe Today

Even Tiny Mimas Seems to Have an Internal Ocean of Liquid Water

Data from the Cassini mission keeps fuelling discoveries. The latest discovery is that Saturn’s tiny moon Mimas may have an internal ocean. If it does, the moon joins a growing list of natural satellites in our Solar System that may harbour liquid water under their surfaces. Worlds with interior...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Science
New Scientist

Saturn’s small moon Mimas may be hiding an impossible ocean

Saturn’s moon Mimas may have an unexpected ocean. This small satellite doesn’t look like any of the other ocean worlds that we have seen before, but measurements from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft hinted that it might have water underneath its icy surface, and calculations of its internal heat have now confirmed that this is possible.
ASTRONOMY
Idaho8.com

Massive object could be an interstellar moon, a rare find

Astronomers may have found a moon that’s completely different from anything in our solar system. It’s only the second space object discovered that may be an exomoon, or a moon outside of our solar system. The giant moon was found orbiting a Jupiter-size planet called Kepler 1708b, located 5,500 light-years from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
skyandtelescope.org

Do the Plumes from Saturn’s Icy Moon Reach Down to Its Ocean?

The plumes erupting from Saturn’s moon Enceladus may originate in slush in the moon’s icy crust rather than its deep, subsurface ocean. Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors a subsurface ocean, and many astronomers have believed that watery plumes erupting from its surface might provide an easy way to sample it. But computer models designed for studying sea ice on Earth suggest that the plumes may have a different chemistry than the subsurface ocean.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The sun used to have rings like Saturn

Before Earth and the other planets in our solar system existed, the sun may have been surrounded by giant rings of dust similar to Saturn's, according to a new study. Those rings of dust may have prevented Earth from growing into a "super-Earth" — a type of planet that is about twice the size of Earth and up to 10 times its mass, according to NASA. Astronomers have discovered super-Earths orbiting about 30% of sun-like stars in our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

‘Death Star’ moon may have hidden internal ocean: scientists

A moon that looks like the Death Star from “Star Wars” may have something hiding beneath its surface. That something? A whole ocean. Science Alert reports how new research into Mimas—one of Saturn’s 82 moons that has a huge crater on its surface and thus resembles the iconic “Star Wars” ship—shows there may be a “liquid internal ocean” within. This is indicated by the weird wobble the moon tends to do—called more formally an “oscillation” by the research’s press release—in its rotation that’s similar to the way other ocean-carrying planets and moons move.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Warn Rapid Cooling of Mantle May Be Catastrophic for Life on Earth

According to a paper published this week, the Earth is cooling quicker than previously anticipated, which might have severe consequences for life on the planet. However, given the vast time scale on which Earth exists, any changes brought about by the cooling will take millions of years or more to influence life as we know it.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy