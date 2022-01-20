Here's How Padma Lakshmi Makes Her Tea Every Morning

If one of your goals this year is to eat healthier, there are plenty of ways to accomplish it. While you could cut out processed foods or stop drinking soda every day, you could also try adding more leafy greens to your diet. Second to spinach, kale is one of the most popular right now — and for good reason. There are plenty of benefits to chowing down on the curly green leaves. According to Healthline, kale is high in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, yet low in calories. You can toss it in a salad, bake it in the oven for some crispy kale chips (a healthier alternative to potato chips), or blend it into a smoothie with fruit and nut butter if you want to sneak in some veggies (this trick also works great for kids).

