Here's How Padma Lakshmi Makes Her Tea Every Morning

Trailblazing fashion journalist, André Leon Talley, died on Tuesday, January 18 at the age of 73 (per New York Times). Often described as "larger than life," and usually seen in luxe caftans designed by members of his couture inner circle, Talley was, in many ways, the human personification of a "fashion statement" (per The New Yorker). Over the course of his life and career, Talley made an indelible mark in the worlds of fashion and art, inspiring many who dream of shattering ceilings, just as he had. The first black man to hold his position at Vogue, as well as the first to write about prominent designers of color, his place in the fashion industry paved the path for many (via Vogue).
