Movie Quiz: Films that took a long time

A year isn't truly over until you've turned in your top 10 list. At least, that's the rule at /Film. And now, we can close the book on 2021. Last week, the /Film editorial staff published their personal top 10 favorite movies of 2021 lists, showcasing what left them bowled over from the year in cinema. And today, after some number-crunching and basic math, those lists have been merged to create an overall top 10 list for the entire site. One list to rule them all, really. Some personal favorites barely missed the final cut (sorry, "The French Dispatch") and the biggest movie of 2021 put up a valiant effort but couldn't quite squeeze its way into the final conversation (apologies to "Spider-Man: No Way Home"). But even with [INSERT YOUR TITLE OF CHOICE HERE] missing, this list makes one thing clear: even in pandemic times, movies are good. Or rather, they're great. This list is proof.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO