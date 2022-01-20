ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Weekly jobless claims rise to 286K amid omicron surge

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t618k_0dqr5F2g00
© Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh

New applications for jobless benefits rose sharply last week amid surging cases of COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

In the week ending Jan. 15, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance rose to 286,000, a gain of 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 231,000. The four-week moving average of new claims also rose to 231,000 after several weeks of rising applications.

The steep rise in claims raises concerns about the economic impact of the omicron variant, which has weighed on the economy through much of the winter. Economists say persistent staffing troubles, declines in face-to-face consumer activity and school closures could wipe out much of the quarter’s growth and job gains.

"Weekly unemployment claims jumped 55,000 in the most recent week, and even with the usual noise in the numbers they seem to r eflect the record rise in COVID-19 cases from Omicron,” Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

“Fortunately Omicron is peaking and if past patterns hold, claims should drop quickly in the next two to three weeks."

Even so, the toll of omicron may have already derailed the January jobs report. The two surveys used by the Labor Department to calculate monthly jobs gains took place as claims surged last week, which does not bode well for January employment growth.

Claims had already been rising ahead of last week as a resilient labor market finally buckled beneath the omicron surge. Weekly claims had lingered below pre-pandemic levels and hit a nearly 60-year low before the new variant appeared to spur a spike in layoffs.

"From a medium term perspective, we worry that the rise in unemployment claims drains momentum from the labor force participation recovery,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult.

“Why should people look for work when people with jobs are being laid off?"

--Updated at 9:09 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
thegazette.com

U.S. jobless claims rise to highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Jobless Claims Up to 286K; Philly Fed Bounces Back

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Pre-market futures are up again this morning, but before we begin to holler from the rooftops that our near-term bearishness is indeed a thing of the past, we’re going to wait and see what happens from here. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq are +145 points at this hour, while the S&P 500 is +23. All market indexes are well off their recent highs, with the the Nasdaq currently in “correction territory.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Omicron#Covid#The Labor Department#Navy Federal Credit Union#Morning Consult
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

Danielle Thornton was in the school pick-up line waiting for her children when she learned she would face a life-changing choice: get the Covid-19 vaccine or lose her job of almost nine years at the bank Citigroup. She and her husband had watched for months as bosses across the US...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Futures slide as Ukraine tensions dent mood at start of crucial week

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday after a bruising selloff last week, as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine roiled risk appetite ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. The highly anticipated Fed meeting concludes on Wednesday and the market will pay close attention...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Almost 8.8 Million People Called Out Sick Earlier This Month, Exacerbating Labor Shortages

A record number of Americans are calling in sick to their jobs, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Almost 8.8 million people did not go to work between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick with COVID-19 symptoms, Census Bureau data showed. This is the highest recorded number of workers calling in sick since last January’s peak of 6.6 million out, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Census Bureau has been tracking the pandemic’s effect on people’s live via its Household Pulse Survey, which collects and releases data from two-week periods. Recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California s unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday.The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.“In a tug-of-war between the positive economic momentum of the state’s economy and the headwind from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares head for sharp weekly losses, Reliance results eyed

BENGALURU, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped more than 1% on Friday and were headed for their worst week since late-November, weighed down by technology and banking stocks, while investors awaited results from a slew of companies including heavyweight Reliance Industries. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down...
STOCKS
Reuters

China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates on Thursday as monetary authorities step up efforts to prop up the slowing economy, after data earlier in the week pointed to a darkening outlook for the country's troubled property sector. The cut to the one-year and five-year loan...
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy