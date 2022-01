For decades, Beijing resident Zhou Yunjie kept mum about his teenage years behind the puck. That all changed after Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics sparking a government-backed boom in enthusiasm for winter sports across the country. The Games are due to begin on Feb. 4.Now, the 60-year-old is back on the ice, proudly suiting up with his old teammates for friendly competitions and retellings of their time competing for Beijing in the late 1970s.“For many years I could not talk about ice hockey,” said Zhou, who owns a technology company in the Chinese...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO