Thursday Forecast:

DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start relatively mild and dry for Colorado with mostly sunny in most areas on Monday. Then the weather will change fast through Monday night with the arrival of different cold fronts. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan.
The first cold front arrives Monday afternoon will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver like we had Sunday, we anticipate upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a gusty northeast wind at...
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m.
CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning.
Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana.
Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t call it a snow comeback.
More than 13 inches of snow have fallen over the past 8 days with an additional 1-3 inches of snow expected today.
All of a sudden that snow deficit we were seeing has been made up. We are now at 17.6” of snow for the season. which is just 2.6” behind the seasonal pace we’d expect.
Yes we had to wait a little bit but we have certainly made up some...
Highs get into the 50s today across the Panhandles with a breezy north wind before much colder weather impacts the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Light snow will start across portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle Tuesday night before snow shifts southwest Wednesday morning. Many will see light snow but totals generally will be light around 1". There is a band of snow expected to develop Wednesday morning that could bring as much as 3" to portions of the Southwestern Texas Panhandle. This will impact the Wednesday morning commute with low visibility and slick roads so be careful getting to your destination.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute.
Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana.
Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak.
In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more.
Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO (CBS)– If you are commuting Monday morning, you may want to leave extra time.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. and snow is coming down.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab along I-55 where roads are slick with snow. She said snow is coming down and drivers need to take it slow.
Allow for extra driving time this morning.
While the snow is no longer falling, Odigwe said side streets in Chicago are a concern. Accumulating snow on the ground is causing cars to slide and get stuck.
The winter weather is expected to end before noon.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Following two back-to-back storms, the entire Chicago area has been left under several inches of snow and ice.
As CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza explains, arctic air will settle across the region tonight plunging us to near zero with the coldest temperatures since last February.
Black ice becomes the problem on sidewalks, stairs, driveway and porches and with temperatures not expected to go above freezing for the next seven days that ice becomes dangerous if not treated.
Applying a thin layer of “Ice Melt” pellets or flakes is the best way to minimize the ice threat. What type of Ice...
