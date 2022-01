As we wrap up 2021, here’s our look at moments and people who shaped our reporting throughout the year. In Jacumba Hot Springs residents have been at odds with plans for a large-scale solar project going in next door that will dwarf their town. San Diego County’s supervisors see the project as a necessary step toward achieving San Diego’s climate goals. But for many Jacumba residents, it’s yet another project that they feel will negatively impact their health, local economy and quality of life.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO