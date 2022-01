Washington State Sen. Reuven Carlyle will not be running for reelection in 2022, as he steps away from the Legislature after 13 years in office. Carlyle represents the state’s 36th Legislative District, spanning Seattle’s Belltown, Queen Anne, Uptown, Ballard, and Blue Ridge neighborhoods. He was first elected to the Legislature as a state representative in 2008, defeating fellow Democrat John Burbank by a 66% to 24% margin. He then ran unopposed in a move to the state Senate in 2016, where he’s served ever since. Across six elections, he has never garnered less than 86% of votes.

