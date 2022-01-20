ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New Mo Willems 'Pigeon' book to be released in September

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHkVr_0dqr44Nj00
Books Mo Willems This image provided by Union Square & Co. shows "The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!" By Mo Willems. (Union Square & Co via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — An imprint launched last week by Barnes & Noble Inc. has signed up one of the country's top children's author-illustrators, Mo Willems, best known for his “Pigeon” picture books.

Willems has a five-book deal with Union Square Kids, including for “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!”, scheduled to come out Sept 6. Willems' previous works include the beloved bestseller “Don't Let the Pigeon Ride the Bus!”, “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” and “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” His seven previous Pigeon books have sold more than 6 million copies and have been adapted for television and the stage.

“I am excited to embark on new publishing experiments while working with a team I’ve known and trusted for over a decade,” Willems said in a statement Thursday. “The goal is to surprise and delight without losing sight of a fundamental truth: The Pigeon is not going to get to drive that bus.”

Union Square Kids is an imprint of the newly formed Union Square & Co., part of Barnes & Noble's Sterling Publishing, which the superstore chain acquired in 2003.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Post

Exciting January 2022 book releases

New debuts, spinoffs and book-to-film adaptations are only some of the book related things to look forward to this year. For the month of January, there are many books coming out that have readers over the moon. In 2021, the young adult (YA) fantasy genre took over, with several debuts...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BET

Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges to Release Children’s Book in September

Civil Rights Icon, Ruby Bridges, has a children’s picture book set to release in September 2022 through Scholastic. As one of the prominent figures of Black History, becoming the first Black student to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana, she is now reiterating her story for the next generation. Bridges’ “I am Ruby Bridges'' will depict the story of her 6-year-old.
LOUISIANA STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teachers release new book for young adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Berean Christian School teachers Emily McKeehan & Natalea Waller had a tough time finding the right books for their students. They decided to take matters into their own hands, releasing their new book Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North in December. “We basically had been bemoaning the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
djmag.com

New book on the rise of Afrobeats to be released next month

A new book charting the rise of Afrobeats is set to be published next month by Jacaranda Books. 'A Quick Ting On: Afrobeats' is written by journalist, cultural curator, and author Christian Adofo, and is billed as the first chronicle of the genre, taking a deep dive into the social and cultural development of, and influences informing, the music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
creativeboom.com

TPN founder Martin Lorenz releases stunning new book for designers on flexible visual systems

The idea for Flexible Visual Systems first came about in 2001 when Martin graduated from the Royal Academy of Art (KABK) in The Hague, Netherlands, when one of his teachers, Petr van Blokland, told him about how the automation of the application of a design system can be a very powerful tool for designers and how it enabled his small studio to do big projects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Willems
iecn.com

Local author releases book on efficiency and organization self-help book

Rancho Cucamonga, California author, Ruzanna Krdilyan Hernandez, is proud to offer her debut book released published by Higher Ground Books and Media Publisher. Efficiency and Organization is available for purchase online as of December 6, 2021. Efficiency and Organization is written much like a workbook, developed through stories and lived...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
WKRC

New Fiona book released ahead of hippo's 5th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another way to celebrate the 5th birthday of the Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippo Fiona. There's a new children's book titled appropriately "Happy Birthday, Fiona" by Richard Cowdrey. It was released Jan. 18. Fiona beat all odds to get to her first birthday, much less her...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael K. Williams Described as “Heroic” Posing as War Soldier in Chaz Guest’s NY Exhibition

A new year has delivered two new projects featuring the late Michael K. Williams. The beloved actor, who passed away in September at age 54, stars opposite John Boyega in Abi Damaris Corbin’s 892 that screens as part of this month’s (virtual) Sundance Film Festival. On Jan. 22, at the Vito Schnabel Gallery on Clarkson Street in New York, Williams debuts in artist Chaz Guest’s exhibition Memories of Warriors. The showing marks the first New York solo outing in more than two decades for L.A.-based Guest, a prominent painter and creator whose works have been acquired by the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeon#Picture Books#New Mo Willems#Barnes Noble Inc#Union Square Co#Barnes Noble#Sterling Publishing#The Associated Press
WTWO/WAWV

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
CBS Atlanta

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Louie Anderson, Iconic Stand-Up Comic and ‘Baskets’ Star, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson, the big-hearted everyman who rose to fame as a stand-up comic, then channeled the spirit of his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets, has died. He was 68. Anderson died Friday in a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz told The Hollywood Reporter. Anderson had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Mentored by legendary stand-up Henny Youngman, the gap-toothed Minnesota native was named one of “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time” by Comedy Central in 2004. He also co-created Life...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy