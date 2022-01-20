Steven Siegel, Prominent Floridian Entrepreneur, Named Strategic Advisor to Star8 Corp.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth’s (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has named Derek Pedro, an industry-leading cannabis genetics and cultivation expert, as an advisor. Pedro is recognized as a pioneer in the cannabis industry and has consulted on cannabis genetic and cultivation projects around the world, including Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe and China. In his role at FLGC, he will focus on developing the company’s current register of high-THC and high-CBD strains. The company hopes to offer cannabis flower offerings that are uniquely Colombian to both domestic and international markets. Flora Growth is committed to increasing its cannabis production, and Pedro’s appointment is seen as a way to support the company’s continued adaptation of proven genetics to the unique Colombian climate at one of the lowest cost bases in the world. With more than three decades of experience, Pedro has developed and cultivated hundreds of strains with more than 50 being commercialized within the legal Canadian market; his high-THC strain, called Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, was named top sativa flower in Canada by King Magazine. “As an internationally recognized industry expert and innovative cultivator, the appointment of Derek Pedro aligns perfectly with our goals to optimize our expanding Cosechemos facility operations and increase our varietal offering of cannabis flowers,” said Flora Growth president and CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “Mr. Pedro has a well-earned reputation as one of the world’s leading experts on cannabis cultivation, and we are thrilled to have him join us as we develop our growing portfolio of brands and expand our global distribution.”

INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO