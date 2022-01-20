ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell City Public Schools provides update on COVID quarantine, masks in class

By Tyler Thrasher
CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools has provided new COVID-19 updates for parents and students including reduced quarantine requirement, drive-thru testing options, positive cases messaging and mask requirements.

The quarantine requirement for a student who has been exposed to someone who was positive has been reduced from ten days to seven days. The school system said a test is recommended but not required.

If a student has symptoms, HCPS recommends they remain home and get tested.

Drive-thru testing is continuing for students who currently have symptoms and for parents who would like their child to be tested.

Richmond Public Schools: COVID, violence leading to chronic absences for nearly 1/3 of students

The testing continues tonight at Hopewell High School from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The child must be registered with ‘Mako’ to receive a test.

Communication with families for new COVID cases is changing for the school system. They will no longer be making calls or emails to all families if there is a case at the school. They will only call if your child is impacted.

Legal requirements for masks in schools are still being reviewed by Hopewell Schools. At this point, masks are still required in all Hopewell City schools and parents will be updated if changes occur.

RPS school board votes to take legal action against Youngkin to protect mask mandate

The 5-3 vote in favor of legal action means RPS will either take legal action against the governor themselves or join a lawsuit filed by Chesapeake City Public Schools which states that Youngkin's executive order rescinding the statewide school mask mandate defies state law that lets school boards implement guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to the maximum extent practicable.”
