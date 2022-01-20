ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Robot umpires inch closer to calling MLB games

By Jeff Tracy
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Automated Ball-Strike system (ABS), the tech powering what's colloquially known as robo-umps, is inching ever closer to the big leagues. Driving the news: The independent Atlantic League — which has partnered with MLB since 2019 — last week announced it was doing away with robo-umps after testing them for the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Robot#League System#Abs#Triple A#Danish#Trackman#The Atlantic League
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: The Ex-Rays are dead

After making a good showing in Baseball America’s list of top 100 prospects, Francisco Álvarez (10), Brett Baty (13), and Ronny Mauricio (51) all made appearances on Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 prospect list. The Staten Island Ferry Hawks have hired former Met Edgardo Alfonzo as their new...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

7 New York Yankees that should be in the Hall of Fame but aren’t, what do you think?

The New York Yankees history is riddled with great players, many of which have a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Names like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Frank “homerun” Baker, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, and so many more. The most recent inductees are #2 Derek Jeter and of course Mariano Rivera, the first player ever to be enshrined unanimously. But even with all these many Yankee fans think that their favorite player should be in the Hall as well. Today we look at just seven of those that are usually mentioned as snubbed of the ultimate recognition.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez explains why he was at Packers game

Alex Rodriguez had some damage control to do after being spotted at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game. Rodriguez was spotted in the crowd during Saturday’s NFC Divisional game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. That was enough to raise some eyebrows: not only was Rodriguez with a mystery woman, but the former MLB star is an incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Packers, of course, are not particularly popular in neighboring Minnesota, where the Vikings are the preferred NFL team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte Knights one of several teams to use ‘robot umpires’ this season

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking seasonal employees to operate the Automated Ball and Strike […]
MLB
Deadline

NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”  
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Jim Souhan: How about a robot arbitrator to settle MLB’s dispute?

While the NFL dominated the sports landscape the past two weekends, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association continued to dawdle and damage their own popularity. Negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between baseball's owners and players are set to resume Monday, but there have been no indications that either side is prepared to make the kinds of concessions that would lead to spring training starting on time.
NFL
FanSided

Joey Gallo throwback Yankees post proves he was meant for pinstripes

When the New York Yankees acquired Joey Gallo at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the storylines wrote themselves. Here was a lifelong Yankee fan (and, yes, an Italian) returning to his roots to take on the short porch and mash. Unfortunately, Gallo’s grace period in the Bronx was quite short,...
MLB
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
77K+
Followers
33K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy