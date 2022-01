All eyes in Italy today were on the auction of a 16th-century villa that’s home to a Caravaggio mural. But despite the fanfare that preceded the sale, it ended up being rather anticlimactic. When the villa received no bids, the auction concluded early and was postponed to a later date. The storied home, which is known as the Villa Aurora, is located in Rome, and houses what is believed to be Caravaggio’s only ceiling mural. Painted in 1597, the mural is an image of the Roman gods Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto seen from below. The villa is also the site of a massive Guercino mural depicting...

