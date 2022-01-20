Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, reminds owners of personal property that the Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed on or before May 1 with the county assessor where the personal property is located. If you have property at more than one location, contact the county assessor to determine the tax district. Since May 1, 2022 falls on a Sunday in 2022, Personal Property Returns must be filed on or before Monday, May 2, 2022.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO