ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska virus hospitalizations jump over 700 this week

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Nebraska has jumped above 700 for the first time since December 2020 bringing the state...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Panhandle Post

Nebraska unemployment drops to new national low again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dipped to an historic, national low once again last month. The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a state unemployment rate of 1.7% in December. Nebrasaka retained its spot as the state with the lowest rate, followed by Utah with a 1.9% rate and Oklahoma with 2.3%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule due on May 1

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, reminds owners of personal property that the Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed on or before May 1 with the county assessor where the personal property is located. If you have property at more than one location, contact the county assessor to determine the tax district. Since May 1, 2022 falls on a Sunday in 2022, Personal Property Returns must be filed on or before Monday, May 2, 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the biggest freight railroads and unions that represent 105,000 employees are headed to mediation this week. The development comes after the unions declared an impasse following more than two years of negotiations. The unions said Monday that the contract talks had deadlocked...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning rules don't offer enough protection for neighboring property owners.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Perspectives: Equipment at Panhandle Center heralds research advances

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Conservation and Survey Division (CSD) School of Natural Resources has established a new applied geophysics research program in Scottsbluff that is prepared to investigate environmental and agricultural issues in the Scottsbluff area and elsewhere in Nebraska. Many pieces of geophysical research equipment have been acquired by...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result in many...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Ap
Panhandle Post

Conservative Nebraska Sen. Groene sponsors medical pot bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A conservative lawmaker from rural, west-central Nebraska is taking a leading role in the push to allow medical marijuana in the state. Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, introduced a legalization bill that would impose tight controls on the drug. Groene previously opposed legalizing marijuana...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

New York couple accused of Nebraska nursing homes fraud

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Attorney General is accusing a couple from Brooklyn, New York, of committing a $59.6 million Medicaid fraud involving several nursing homes in Nebraska. In a complaint filed in Lancaster County, Joseph and Rosie Schwartz and Skyline Healthcare are accused of making decisions that...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Labor shortage plagues Midwest — with no easy solutions

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Labor issued its monthly unemployment report showing yet another drop in the jobless rate to 3.3 percent statewide in December. In Nebraska, the unemployment rate was a scant 1.2 percent in November. In the more rural areas of western Kansas and Nebraska, there are...
SALINA, KS
Panhandle Post

Bankers survey: Rural economy stays strong in 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the region's rural economy remains strong. However, bankers say they have growing concerns about the rising costs associated with running farms. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index released Thursday fell...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmakers advance convention of states proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has inched closer to joining other states in a call for a special convention to make changes to the U.S. Constitution. The measure won second-round approval in the Legislature despite objections from some lawmakers that it could lead to unintended consequences. One final vote...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Patient, beware: States still pushing ineffective COVID antibody treatments

As the omicron variant completes its sweep across the U.S., states with scarce supplies of monoclonal antibody therapies continue to use two treatments that federal health officials warn no longer work against the highly contagious version of the virus that causes covid-19. The antibody treatment now most recommended is sotrovimab from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, and it’s in short supply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program now available

LINCOLN – Landowners and leaseholders can get a free elk permit based on accumulated antlerless elk harvests on their Nebraska property. The Free-earned Landowner Elk Permit Program was approved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in October 2021 and became effective in mid-December. In the program, a person...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Proposal would officially make Nebraska Legislature partisan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawmaker has proposed a measure that would end Nebraska’s status as the only state with an officially nonpartisan Legislature. The measure by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, would strike Nebraska’s constitutional requirement that state legislative candidates appear on ballots with no party affiliation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith files for reelection in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has filed for reelection in Nebraska’s vast 3rd Congressional District. Smith, a Republican, is seeking an ninth term in the district, which is heavily conservative and rural and covers most of Nebraska. Smith serves on the House’s tax-focused Ways and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy