ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DNR seeking public input on deer population goals

By Minnesota News Network
kxlp941.com
 5 days ago

Starting on Monday (January 24th) the DNR is asking for public input on deer population goals in 28 of...

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

County seeks public input for 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 14, 2022 – Snohomish County is seeking public input to inform a vision for the county’s future to be utilized in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan. The 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update will guide growth, preservation, and development in Snohomish County over a 20-year planning horizon.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
wbiw.com

DNR seeks public comment on proposed wildlife rule changes

INDIANA – The Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has given preliminary adoption to the following rule changes governing fishing tournament licenses/permits, trapping wild animals, and registering to be an organ donor through the DNR’s license system. The Natural Resources Commission’s Division of Hearings has scheduled a virtual public hearing...
INDIANA STATE
101.9 KELO-FM

SDDOT seeks public input into I-229 Exit 6 interchange study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lincoln High School (2900 South Cliff Ave.) to inform area residents of the beginning of the Interstate 229 Exit 6 Interchange Modification Study.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Dnr
q957.com

SDDOT seeks public input for S.D. Highway 11 corridor study

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the city of Brandon, city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center (1103 North Splitrock Boulevard) in Brandon to gather feedback on the preliminary S.D. Highway 11 Corridor Study’s improvement concepts developed to date.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
centraloregondaily.com

RAPRD seeks public input to plan future recreation facilities

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District is hosting a community open house on January 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to get public input for a potential new recreation center. RAPRD is working with Barker, Rinker, Seacat Architecture to develop a preliminary design for a potential new recreation facility.
REDMOND, OR
palomar.edu

Palomar Seeks Public Input on Proposed Trustee Area Maps

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Community College District (PCCD) has published the maps of its proposed new trustee areas in advance of two virtual public meetings on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The meetings will be held via Zoom and are an opportunity for the District to gather public input on the redistricting process.
SAN MARCOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
kxlp941.com

MnDOT, MDA to host virtual public session on Clean Fuel Standard

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) will host a public session to explore ways to reduce the impacts of climate change through a Minnesota Clean Fuel Standard (CFS). In October 2021, the Walz administration directed state agencies to determine if and how Minnesota should...
MINNESOTA STATE
Midland Daily News

DNR hosting public meetings on public land use

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting public meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to provide information on the state land review and opportunities for feedback on recommendations for DNR-managed public land ownership in 10 counties: Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Lenawee, Marquette, Monroe, Roscommon, Sanilac and Washtenaw. The initial DNR...
MICHIGAN STATE
News-Herald.com

Mentor plans to continue aerial surveying of deer population

The city of Mentor is continuing to engage in an aerial survey as part of its Deer Management Program run by the Natural Resources Department, officials announced this week. One of the stated goals in the management plan — which has been in existence for about a decade — is to fly a survey at least every other year, officials said, adding it’s a very important component of monitoring the herd size.
MENTOR, OH
myaustinminnesota.com

DNR seeks input on license system through Jan. 31

Fishing backgrounds. Trophy. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continues to look for input on how Minnesotans currently access the electronic license system and what they want in the future as systems are modernized. A survey that allows people to provide feedback and share their experiences is open through Monday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
newstalk941.com

Monterey Seeking Public Input In Recreation Survey

The town of Monterey is asking for public input on its recreational activities through an online survey. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said that the 10-question survey asks respondents questions about sporting activities, physical activities, and art activities. He said that over the years they’ve received a lot of public comments about wants in the community.
MONTEREY, TN
Door County Pulse

DNR Seeking Public Comment on Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower

Virtual meeting at 4 pm, Jan. 27. Deadline for public comments, Feb. 22. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a virtual public meeting and comment period regarding plans for the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park at 4 pm on Jan. 27. The DNR closed the observation...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Cottage Grove Sentinel

LTD seeks community input

Lane Transit District (LTD) is asking the public and its private partners for input on how the district can improve its service. The district is looking to collaborate with its stakeholders to determine how best to expand or modify the public transportation network and deliver new public transportation options and services to the region.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KOLO TV Reno

Conserve Nevada grant program seeks public input

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) is launching the next phase of one of Nevada’s conservation and recreational grant programs. The new program will be called “Conserve Nevada”, which was formerly known as the Conservation and Resource Bond Program.
NEVADA STATE
1380kcim.com

DNR Confirms Chronic Wasting Disease In Greene County Deer Population

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Greene County’s deer population. Samples were provided by hunters and taxidermists over the past 10 months as part of the DNR’s annual surveillance effort and identified 36 deer with the fatal condition. CWD is a form of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSE) that attacks the brain of infected deer or elk, resulting in weight loss, abnormal behaviors and death. The Greene County sample was collected from a road-killed deer located about five miles south of Jefferson. The DNR is working to schedule meetings in Greene County to discuss CWD and explain how hunters can help limit its spread into the broader deer population. DNR Wildlife Biologist, Tyler Harms, says, “We will be updating our surveillance plan to include these new positive and will consider increasing the overall number of samples collected in the state. Early detection is key. Increasing harvest to catch any other positives will help us to manage for it more effectively.” To date, CWD has been identified in 12 Iowa counties. For more information, follow the link included below.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
washco-md.net

Seeking Public Input on the Maryland State Freight Plan

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 13, 2021) – Washington County Government shares the following information on behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is updating the Maryland State Freight Plan and is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland’s five regions. The Plan is also evaluating statewide freight strategies across seven goal areas that are aligned with the 2040 Maryland Transportation Plan. MDOT is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on this milestone regarding your opinions on priorities or other ideas related to these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities, and strategies.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
susanvillestuff.com

Online Survey: City Seeking the Public’s Input on Proposed Tax Increase

The City of Susanville is using an online survey to gather input from city residents about placing a general tax measure on the June 2022 ballot, and they want to hear from you. Your input is valuable as city administration and the City Council focus on prioritizing essential services, while considering the need to cut some services if a measure doesn’t come to fruition.
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy