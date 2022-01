Poland’s former president and former Solidarity pro-democracy movement leader, Lech Walesa said Friday that he has COVID-19. The 78-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate said on Facebook that he was surprised to find out he is infected despite the three vaccination doses he has received. “I can't believe it: I received 3 shots, .... (but) I'm infected. (I have a) headache, I can't warm up my body. I feel like my flesh is tearing away from the bones,” Walesa wrote.“After this painful lesson I will never separate from my mask,” Walesa wrote.Walesa was fitted with a pacemaker in 2008...

