ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Giga Berlin: More Than 100 MIG Tesla Model Y In Parking Lot

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the latest drone flyovers of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany indicate that Tesla has already produced a substantial number of pre-production Model Y. Tobias Lindh reports that more than 100 units were seen in the parking lot on January 18. We...

insideevs.com

Comments / 1

Related
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
d1softballnews.com

Tesla cancels the production of the new Cybertruck model

Tesla cancels the production of Cybertruck, the highly anticipated pick-up from the Elon Musk house unveiled for the first time in preview in 2019, through a scenographic presentation that fully embodied the style of the Austin, Texas company. Cybertruck canceled from Tesla’s production plans. The date of possible production...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Europe#Mig
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Performance Driving In Deep Snow

Tommy L Garage continues its exploration of the Tesla Model Y Performance in winter conditions, and after two episodes about a snowy driveway (here and here), it's time to check the car on snowy roads. Let's recall that the car is equipped with all-season tires. Nonetheless, the result are pretty...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Delivered With Missing Brake Pad: What Happened?

Brand-new Tesla Model 3 owner April G (April Gilmore) picked up her 2022 Model 3 Performance in Tampa, Florida, in December. It was making a weird and annoying scraping sound, so she reached out to Tesla for help. As it turns out, the electric car was missing a brake pad.
TAMPA, FL
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Vs Icy Incline: Is It Possible To Go Up?

It seems that Tommy L Garage has still not run out of ideas on how to test his Tesla Model Y Performance on his own driveway. After a few episodes on the snow (here and here) it's time to see - in humorous fashion - what happens when the hill is covered with ice. In this episode, the rear-wheel-drive BMW M3 was left in the garage.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Does Great Rally Car Impression In Track Mode

The Tesla Model S Plaid is not the first vehicle that comes to mind when picturing going around corners sideways on gravel (that’s more Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo territory), but it can easily cope with such treatment. And with as much power as it has, as well as all-wheel drive, you should be able to get yourself out of most situations, or just have fun in an empty unpaved lot.
CARS
insideevs.com

See Batch Of Brand New Tesla Model Y Spotted At Giga Austin

The most recent flyover video of Tesla Giga Austin in Texas (January 17, 2022), shared by Jeff Roberts, reveals a small batch of about 9 Tesla Model Y, which very likely were produced at the site. The first pre-production Tesla Model Y was seen at the plant in late August...
AUSTIN, TX
teslarati.com

Fresh batch of Tesla Model Y sighted in Giga Texas

A batch of Tesla Model Y vehicles was recently spotted at Gigafactory Texas, the EV manufacturer’s new headquarters. Speculations suggest that the recent sighting could be one of the first batches of Model Ys produced in Giga Texas. While there were only a few Model Ys, the sighting hints...
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Giga Texas Starts Production

Hours ago we saw some images that help us to confidently say that Tesla Giga Texas started production today. Our friend Joe Tegtmeyer who regularly provides Tesla Giga Texas news and update, posted some breaking images and videos that compel us to believe that Tesla today started making cars at Giga Texas. At what level the production of Giga Texas has started I don't know, but as you can see from the images, work is actively underway.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy