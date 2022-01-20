ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Silvio Berlusconi Wants to Be Italy's President. But There's ‘Zero Possibility' of That, Critics Say

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly is about to start the long-winded process of electing a new president. Among the contenders is former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. A media magnate and business tycoon, 85 year-old Berlusconi is a veteran of Italian politics and not without controversy. Italy is about to start the process of...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Matteo Renzi
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Giorgia Meloni
Marietta Daily Journal

Italy’s Berlusconi abandons presidency race, boosting Draghi's chances

ROME — Media mogul Silvio Berlusconi pulled out of the running for Italy’s presidency shortly before voting starts, strengthening the prospect that Prime Minister Mario Draghi could be elected as head of state. Italy’s longest-serving postwar premier, Berlusconi, 85, announced his decision in a statement as his Forza...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi announced Saturday he will not run for Italy's presidency, ending his improbable candidacy two days before voting begins in parliament. In the first three rounds of voting, each of which will take a day, the winning candidate must secure two-thirds of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wkzo.com

Italy’s Berlusconi mobilises media empire behind his presidential bid

ROME (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is galvanising his media empire behind his campaign to become Italy’s president this month, a move reviving dormant but unresolved concerns about conflict of interest. The 85-year-old billionaire media tycoon, who served four terms as premier, is the formal candidate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Economy#Election#Italian#Forza Italia
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe

Comments / 0

Community Policy