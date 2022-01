OK, folks, this one has me stumped at the moment, and I’m curious if anyone has ideas that might help. In the Music app on my 2020 iMac, first in Big Sur and now in Monterey, when I click an album or playlist in Listen Now, and then click nearly anything inside it (an artist name, play button, etc), I’m taken instantly back to the main page of Listen Now. (The same thing happens in Browse, but I never use that.) Every now and then, a click will take me where I’m supposed to go, but almost never. Needless to say, this renders Listen Now almost unusable.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO