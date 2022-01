Hospitals in the Detroit area were seeing some hopeful signs this week as the number of COVID-19 patients, though still high, decreased. Beaumont Health, based in Southfield, saw its numbers peak about a week ago with about 850 COVID-19-positive patients throughout its eight hospitals. The number decreased to about 700 and then as of Thursday, it dropped to about 630, said Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO