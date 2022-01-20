Report: Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni & Jules Kounde on Chelsea Wishlist

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and AS Monaco's French international Aurelien Tchouameni are all on Chelsea's transfer wishlist, according to reports.

The Blues will be looking for reinforcements in the summer as they currently sit 12 points off the top of the Premier League table.

As per the Athletic, there are a trio of names on Chelsea's wishlist as of now with Rice, Kounde and Tchouameni identified as targets.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Whilst it is unlikely any of the three would leave in January, especially as a move for Tchouameni in the winter was ruled out.

It was revealed that Chelsea will only make signings in January if their summer targets become available, and it is unlikely that any of the three on the wishlist will leave this month.

Rice is involved in a top four battle with West Ham United whilst Kounde's Sevilla are in a title race, just two points off the top of La Liga. Tchouameni's Monaco sit just two points off the top four also, with it all to play for this season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore, it is unlikely any of the players would leave in January during a busy period for their clubs.

Chelsea were keen on Rice when Frank Lampard was in charge, and now they continue to target the England international with Thomas Tuchel at the helm. However, they will face competition from Manchester City.

The Blues were reported to be 'still working' on a deal for Kounde, who came close to sealing a move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea but may have to wait until the end of the season to be granted his wish.

He already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

