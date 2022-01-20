ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Exploring Loan Market Despite it Being 'Not Easy' to Find 'Suitable Option'

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea are exploring the opportunity to bring in a left wing-back in the loan market but it is 'not easy' to find a 'suitable option', according to reports.

The Blues are searching for left-back reinforcements after Ben Chilwell sustained a season-ending injury in November.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are looking to bring in a replacement on loan but it is not easy to find a suitable option.

The Blues have been linked with a handful of options but are yet to bring in a suitable replacement.

The most recently rumoured transfer is that of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, however this is looking unlikely as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was 'not a fan' of Kurzawa after he had him at Paris Saint-Germain during his time as head coach.

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon.

However despite offering a 'favourable financial package', their manager confirmed that he would remain in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.

Tuchel's side instead recalled Kenedy but are believed to still be in the market for a wing-back.

Another potential signing for the European champions would be Barcelona wing-back and US international Sergiño Dest, whose transfer value has been set by his club at €20 million.

Although, a recent report suggests that the Catalan giants would be prepared to send Dest on an initial loan move with a view to a permanent deal at the end.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can find a suitable option between now and the end of the window.

Sergiño Dest
Layvin Kurzawa
Thomas Tuchel
Absolute Chelsea

