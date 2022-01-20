Doctors give advice on how to use at-home COVID-19 test kits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s becoming easier for Americans to test themselves for COVID-19 as antigen kits make their way to their doorsteps. However, doctors said it’s important to refrain from testing too early.

Doctors at Spectrum Health said patients can screen themselves on the day they plan to do any activity or visit a loved one, but they recommend testing multiple times throughout the week.

Since there is such a high demand for at-home kits, medical professionals understand constant testing may not be possible for everyone.

Considering the antigen tests are less sensitive than the PCR tests, doctors said it’s possible that when testing in the early stages of infection, the test may yield negative results. So anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should wait at least five days after being exposed to get tested.

“If you don’t have any symptoms, and you’re really worried about if the home antigen test is negative and you’re still unsure, then I think that’s a good time to call your health care provider or health department to get a PCR test,” said Dr. Liam Sullivan, an adult infections disease physician at Spectrum Health. “Multiple tests multiple days in a row give you an extra sense of accuracy.”

As some wait for their antigen tests to become available, medical workers said several other kits are up for purchase. Doctors said they have no reason to believe one is better than the other because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set specific standards for testing kits.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials recommend testers pay close attention to how much specimen the tests ask them to collect to ensure they are getting the most accurate results.

“At this point in time, there is such a limited supply of tests, so whatever you get your hands on one is better than nothing,” said Joseph Coyle, director of MDHHS’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Prevention. “If you are following the instructions of the tests really closely, that’s really key.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.