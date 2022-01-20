ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa lawmakers advance bill to protect Second Amendment

KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Reynolds says state doesn't plan to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Despite surging COVID-19 cases across Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 9

Thomas Smith
5d ago

When seconds Determine whether You or a Loved One Lives or Dies at the Hands of a Criminal. Law Enforcement is minutes away. You are Your Own First Responder. Arm Up Carry On In Liberty.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
The Hill

Biden frustration with Fox News breaks through surface

President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds

Comments / 0

Community Policy