Iowa lawmakers advance bill to protect Second Amendment
Gov. Reynolds says state doesn't plan to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Despite surging COVID-19 cases across Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds...www.kcrg.com
Gov. Reynolds says state doesn't plan to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Despite surging COVID-19 cases across Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds...www.kcrg.com
When seconds Determine whether You or a Loved One Lives or Dies at the Hands of a Criminal. Law Enforcement is minutes away. You are Your Own First Responder. Arm Up Carry On In Liberty.
Comments / 9