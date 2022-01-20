ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Next-Generation Collaboration Platform Nynja Surpasses 500,000+ Downloads While Adding Exciting New Features to Its Integrated Platform

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNynja, the first integrated SaaS collaboration platform designed to enable work-life balance for teams, remote workers, contractors, and consultants, announced that it has surpassed a half-million downloads, and nears 200,000 active users. Available on all major platforms (Apple iOS, Android, and desktop browser), Nynja has experienced a tremendous increase in user...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Meta is building WhatsApp into its workplace collaboration platform

Meta (née Facebook) has announced it will soon integrate messaging service WhatsApp into its collaboration platform, Workplace from Meta. The company says the integration is designed to make it easier for companies to reach their employees, especially frontline workers whose jobs involve dealing with customers out in the field.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Liminal Launches The “Polygon Partner Program” To Help Secure The Polygon Ecosystem

Liminal has integrated its self-custody platform “Vaults” with Polygon to secure the Polygon ecosystem. Liminal is excited to announce the launch of their “Polygon Partner Program” for projects building on Polygon. While Polygon and Liminal are completely different entities, both have one thing in common i.e., making digital assets safer, efficient, and rewarding for individuals, and businesses without giving up the control and ownership.
ECONOMY
gizmochina.com

Oppo Pad to support 33W charging & Cross Platform integration

Over the last couple of weeks, we have covered a couple of reports and rumors related to the Oppo Pad. Now, a certification has revealed another key specification of the upcoming tablet while a tipster has shared other new information as well. According to known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station,...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Vantiq introduces the next-generation of retail platforms

There is a trend of low-code developers building software solutions for businesses that can be scaled without the need for expensive development. Vantiq is one of those providers, but the Walnut Creek, California-based company is now taking low code a step further for retailers. The company’s Smart Retail Development Framework,...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Saas#Apple Ios#Marketing Technology News#The Globe And Mail#Nynja Chat
martechseries.com

Deal Unites Leading Ad Tech Platform with Vendasta’s Robust Martech Platform and Marketplace of Products

Vendasta today announced the acquisition of MatchCraft from Advance Local. MatchCraft is a leading global software company specializing in search, display, and social media advertising solutions for digital marketing agencies and resellers who serve small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at scale. Marketing Technology News: GamesPad NFTs To Be Listed on...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yext Makes AI Search Even More Accessible with Powerful New Platform Features

From marketers to support agents to developers, stakeholders across the enterprise can leverage Yext’s latest innovations in search – now available for general access. Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced the general availability of its Winter ’21 Release, which includes powerful new platform features for AI search across the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

CGS Releases TeamworkAR Enterprise-Ready Augmented Reality Training And Collaboration Platform

Enables easy-to-use AR solution to support field services professionals across the enterprise. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced the worldwide launch and availability of its enhanced, patented TeamworkAR platform – an augmented reality solution designed for out-of-the box use by enterprise organizations.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Top AI chatbots for business in 2022: Benefits and platform integrations

Chatbots are blowing up across industries ranging from banking and fintech, to digital health and insurance. The chatbot market size is projected to jump from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion by 2024. Do you work in the Tech industry? Get business insights on the latest innovations, market trends,...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

Lucidworks Solves The Next Generation Of Search With New SaaS Platform, Springboard, And Launches The First Publicly Available Application

Lucidworks launches Connected Search as the first available application on Springboard and shares annual product strategy, including updates to flagship product, Fusion. Lucidworks, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, announces a new SaaS platform, Springboard, and a roadmap for new applications and updates to Fusion. Connected Search is the first application now publicly available on Springboard. This application makes site search easy for customers who want highly relevant, cost-effective, on-site search at scale with no operational burden. Lucidworks built Springboard to answer the market need for a cloud-native search platform that is scalable, easy for any business user to set-up and manage, and outcomes-driven.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Appoints Csaba Szabo to Fuel Its Expansion in Europe

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Csaba Szabo as Managing Director, EMEA, as the company continues its industry leadership and growth across Europe. Based in London, Szabo reports directly to Chance Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at IAS. “Csaba’s passion for...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces the Completion of the Development of its NFT Trading Platform “Ouction”

Integrated Media Technology Limited, announces today the completion of the development of its online digital assets trading platform “Ouction”. Ouction platform is an interactive experiencing solution designed with dynamic image cryptographic verification technology which will serve as a bridge for O2O (Online to Offline) transaction. This will enable the “Ouction” platform to not only verify virtual (digtial) asset transactions, but also provide encryption and Blockchain notarized digital certificates of physical assets for a fairer and more credible platform trading experience to e-commerce companies and their users.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Qt Launches Digital Advertising Platform To Integrate Ads Into App UIs

The Qt Company this morning announced Qt Digital Advertising 1.0 as its new ad platform that allows for developers to easily integrate advertising campaigns into Qt-based, cross-platform applications. The Qt Company devised Qt Digital Advertising as a way for the community and Qt users to integrate and manage advertising campaigns...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Launches World-Leading Customer First Retail Media Platform

Dunnhumby, the world’s leading retail data science organization, has today launched dunnhumby Sphere, an all-in-one customer first retail media platform. Marketing Technology News: Stimwave Technologies Announces Chris Valois as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “And that’s where dunnhumby Sphere will make a real difference. It allows retailers to efficiently...
RETAIL
aithority.com

World Renowned Multimedia Artist DALEK To Drop NFT Collaboration With Generative Artworks On Doodle Labs Platform

Doodle Labs Corp, the non-fungible token (NFT) company dedicated to bringing established artists and brands to the blockchain in an authentic manner, has announced their partnership with masterful artist James Marshall, AKA “Dalek” and prolific artist duo Generative Artworks. Dalek is well known for his graffiti art, murals, illustrations, and most notably, the iconic Space Monkey character.
VISUAL ART
CMSWire

Collaboration Platforms Find Their First Use Case in Remote Sales Teams

We are two years into a pandemic with no end in sight. COVID numbers are off the charts and the constantly shifting return to office dates have been replaced with “we’ll get back to you.”. Faced with the reality of indefinitely working from remote locations, organizations continue to...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

DAZN Group Announces New Structure to Drive Ambitious Growth and Product Strategy for Its Sports Streaming and Fan Engagement Platform

DAZN Group today announces the implementation of a new Group structure and some leadership changes that will enable DAZN to realise its ambitious growth and product strategy. As of today, Shay Segev will be sole CEO of DAZN Group. Shay joined DAZN in June 2021, before which he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company. Shay has an exceptional track record in scaling digital consumer businesses, which will be indispensable as DAZN expands its customer offering to include interactive and engaging content for fans to enjoy alongside its sports streaming service. Shay joined Entain in 2016 when it was a small entrepreneurial business, and over the course of five years, he oversaw a phenomenal period of growth, including – most notably – the acquisition of bwin.party and Ladbrokes Coral, and establishment of BetMGM. By the time Shay left to join DAZN, Entain had become the market leader with a capitalisation of £10 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dynam.AI Unveils Vizlab, a Next-Generation AI Platform with Customizable Real-World Machine Learning Capabilities

Data scientists are encouraged to join the early access waitlist at Vizlab.AI and request a demo. Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) software development firm best known for full stack AI innovation, announced the early commercial release of Vizlab™, an AI/Machine Learning (ML) platform designed to address the complex needs of enterprise data scientists and solve the key problems with AI/ML applications in the market today. This customizable, intuitive, end-to-end AI/ML development solution enables ML data scientists to design, build, improve and deploy AI engines at scale. Vizlab empowers data scientists with necessary, in-demand tools to deploy explainable AI solutions with highly accurate analytic insights.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Three Major Retailers as a Result of Its Innovation and Proven Results

Take a bird’s eye view into how Birdzi’s solutions, award-winning team and established podcast are driving new sales and client success. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2021. Highlights included hosting 38 important retail conversations on The Retail Perch podcast and enabling three major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy