ANNOUNCES “GIVE ME THE FUTURE” 2022 US TOUR DATES. Bastille drops their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album Give Me The Future out February 4th—listen to “Shut Off The Lights” HERE. To celebrate the upcoming album, today, Bastille announces their 2022 US tour dates as part of their upcoming “Give Me The Future Tour.” The US leg kicks off on May 14th in Memphis, TN and makes stops in Los Angeles on May 20th, New York on June 7th, and more. Tickets will be available via pre-sale starting on Tuesday, January 18th and via general on-sale on Friday, January 21st at 10 AM local time at https://www.bastillebastille.com/.

