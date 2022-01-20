ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Thomas Tuchel to Look at Armando Broja in Pre-Season Before Making Chelsea Future Decision

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to take a look at Armando Broja when he returns from his Southampton loan before making a decision on his future, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has impressed so far this season on the south coast, scoring five goals in his first half a season in the Premier League.

As per the Athletic, Tuchel is 'liking what he is seeing' from Broja but 'will want to see him again in pre-season' before he makes a decision on his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZYpH_0dqr0lCR00
IMAGO / Action Plus

This comes after Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the Saints were in talk with Chelsea over a potential permanent transfer for the Albanian.

“I don’t know if it becomes harder (to sign him)," argued Hasenhuttl. “In the summer it was impossible for us to get him here (on a permanent transfer) because we didn’t have the money.

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us." he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z4LY_0dqr0lCR00
IMAGO / Colorsport

According to further reports, several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

Broja only signed a new long-term contract with the Blues last summer so any interested club won't get a bargain deal for the forward.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the youngster but he is set to stay at the Saints until the end of the season at least and Tuchel could assess his future come pre-season.

