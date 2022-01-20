A groundbreaking new female-led music festival is coming to Hackney Wick this April

With a line-up showcasing some of the best queer clubnights and electronic music DJs from London and further afield, FLESH is a brand new, two-day queer festival taking place on the outskirts of London this May. The first festival of its kind in the UK, it combines two days of queer dance music with the opportunity to camp overnight within a lush woodland space near St Alban’s, a 25-minute journey from King’s Cross. The line-up features established artists like Jaguar, LSDXOXO, Ellen Allien, object blue and Juliana Huxtable, collectives including Adonis, Inferno, Pxssy Palace, misery and Big Dyke Energy, and a host of emerging DJs such as Wax Wings, Hannah Holland, Angel D’Lite and allyXPRESS (one of the cover stars of Time Out’s Pride Issue last year!) There’ll also be a sober activity tent featuring a packed programme of workshops and talks, as well as food stalls, pop-up shops and a play tent for those wishing to experience the festival ’in a more intimate way’. This might well be the hottest new ticket in town.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO