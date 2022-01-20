ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NCAA NC women's ice hockey bracket predictions, 2 months to selections

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 women's college hockey season has been a fun one so far and we've still got a lot of hockey left. Lots of goals left to be scored, pucks to be stopped and games to be won. It'll be a blast. On March 21st, the national tournament bracket...

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
Predicting 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Breakout Players

Mon Jan 24 2022 | USA Lacrosse Magazine Staff | College. A new season means new opportunities have arisen for players looking to make a name for themselves nationally. It happens every year. An underappreciated player carves out a niche in her team’s rotation in early March and rides that wave of production all the way to the headlines in April. Predicting that is often a fruitless endeavor. It’s something of an oxymoron to predict the breakout of an unknown talent, after all. But let’s take a shot.
Kendall Coyne Schofield Named Captain of 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Three-time Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.) will serve as captain of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team, while Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis.), Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) and Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn.) were named as alternate captains, USA Hockey announced.
NCAA women’s basketball poll, week 10

South Carolina reclaims the number one spot in this week’s poll. The Gamecocks didn’t play this week, but with NC State knocking off Louisville and the Gamecocks having beaten every top contender, they rise. Their highly-anticipated matchup versus UConn Thursday was cancelled as the two teams are making up conference games that were postponed. South Carolina is now slotted to take on Ole Miss Thursday night and will also play Vanderbilt and Florida this week. NC State’s fourth quarter route of Louisville was impressive, and the Wolfpack were also able to defeat a talented Virginia Tech squad Sunday afternoon. NC State’s play allows them to leapfrog Stanford for the second spot in this week’s poll. The Cardinal played just one game last week, but routed Cal and they sit third in this week’s poll. The Lady Vols jump one spot to four this week after a big win at Georgia on Sunday. Tennessee will travel to Auburn Thursday night before returning home for a rematch vs Arkansas Monday. Louisville slides to five this week, as their offense struggles at times, but when their defense is clicking on all cylinders, they are one of the best team’s in the country.
Men’s Ice Hockey Falls to St. Lawrence

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to St. Lawrence, 3-1, in ECAC Hockey action on Saturday evening at Thompson Arena. Dartmouth falls to 3-11-2, 2-7-1 while St. Lawrence improves to 6-12-4, 4-6-2. FreshmanMatt Hubbarde scored the lone goal for the Big Green, his second in as many nights. Dartmouth's goal came off a power play, making it the second straight game they have scored a power play goal.
