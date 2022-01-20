2022 NCAA NC women's ice hockey bracket predictions, 2 months to selections

South Carolina reclaims the number one spot in this week’s poll. The Gamecocks didn’t play this week, but with NC State knocking off Louisville and the Gamecocks having beaten every top contender, they rise. Their highly-anticipated matchup versus UConn Thursday was cancelled as the two teams are making up conference games that were postponed. South Carolina is now slotted to take on Ole Miss Thursday night and will also play Vanderbilt and Florida this week. NC State’s fourth quarter route of Louisville was impressive, and the Wolfpack were also able to defeat a talented Virginia Tech squad Sunday afternoon. NC State’s play allows them to leapfrog Stanford for the second spot in this week’s poll. The Cardinal played just one game last week, but routed Cal and they sit third in this week’s poll. The Lady Vols jump one spot to four this week after a big win at Georgia on Sunday. Tennessee will travel to Auburn Thursday night before returning home for a rematch vs Arkansas Monday. Louisville slides to five this week, as their offense struggles at times, but when their defense is clicking on all cylinders, they are one of the best team’s in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO