Companies Have Unprecedented Opportunity to Transform How They Manage, Measure and Report the Impact and Value of Their ESG Priorities, Accenture Report Finds
In a unique moment, with pressures from shareholders and stakeholder demands on sustainability growing exponentially, leaders must bring the right data to decision-makers that improves business performance. The urgent need for global reporting standards on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance that emerged at COP26 through the International Financial...martechseries.com
Comments / 0