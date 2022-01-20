Companies Have Unprecedented Opportunity to Transform How They Manage, Measure and Report the Impact and Value of Their ESG Priorities, Accenture Report Finds

Real-time RFID data in the supply chain leads to optimized product availability. Nedap, the global leader in RFID solutions, is selected by major French-based womenswear retailer Promod to deploy the iD Cloud platform throughout its stores. After rolling out to Promod’s own retail stores, the aim is to connect international partner stores. The deployment of all owned and affiliated stores has been achieved in less than a year. The main objective is to leverage real-time inventory data to unlock Pick-from-Store, enabling Promod to use store inventory for omnichannel purposes.

