Piedmont Triad to see less snow — but icy conditions could still be an issue

By Van Denton, Charles Ewing, Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — You can probably put away the snow shovel.

While Governor Cooper issued a new state of emergency ahead of the winter weather expected Thursday night and Friday, models are trimming back the potential impact on the Piedmont Triad.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: See FOX8’s full list of closings and delays for Piedmont Triad school districts.

Chief Meteorologist Van Denton went into depth on his Facebook . While flurries are possible during rainy weather Thursday night, they won’t amount to much coverage.

On Friday, the chances for snow become greater in the eastern portion of the state. For the Piedmont Triad, we’re looking at an inch of snowfall…maybe.

Just because this isn’t a big weather event doesn’t mean there won’t be an impact on your weekend plans.

Wet conditions combined with freezing temperatures, plus the leftover snow and ice from last Sunday’s snow in addition to any new accumulation means that Friday into Saturday could be a slippery, icy mess for anyone heading out and about.

We’re not likely to get good snowman building weather, or a snow total that will give your dog the zoomies, but we’re likely to endure conditions that could snarl travel.

It only takes a quarter inch of ice accumulating on power lines to cause widespread outages. Trees or branches that were weakened by last week’s ice could be affected by any new accumulation.

Even though the projections are showing the brunt of the winter weather in the northeastern part of the state, models could still shift back towards the Triad in the next 36 hours.

Don’t expect too much impact from this event, especially along the western edge of the Piedmont Triad, but be prepared and alert on the roads tonight through Saturday morning. FOX8 will update on-air and online as things change.

Just an idea, but maybe sleep in Saturday and run your errands on Sunday instead.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on winter weather preparation as well as information on power outages.

Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from the NCDOT.

View the State of Emergency .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

