Data443 Completes Acquisition of Leading Ransomware Recovery and Data Extortion Mitigation Platform, Centurion SmartShield

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique capabilities support zero-trust and digital rights management for sensitive data at home, office, and cloud. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”), a leading data security and privacy software company, announced the completion of the acquisition of certain assets from Centurion Technologies, namely its ransomware protection and device recovery...

martechseries.com

#Data Theft#Infrastructure Security#Ransomware#The Company#Centurion Technologies
