Data443 Completes Acquisition of Leading Ransomware Recovery and Data Extortion Mitigation Platform, Centurion SmartShield

As its sixth acquisition over the past 9 months, OSF Digital continues to build its Salesforce capabilities. OSF Digital, an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced today the acquisition of Datarati, a Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Australia and New Zealand, with customers across the APAC region. OSF Digital is acquiring Datarati as part of a global strategy to grow and scale locally and regionally across APAC, as well as to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities. This is OSF Digital’s sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO