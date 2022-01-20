ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

E/E revolution paves way for new business models and UX

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shift to electric propulsion, connected in-vehicle features and automated driving is placing greater demand on the compute power in vehicles, prompting a wave of new electronic architecture...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveworld.com

Mercedes-Benz partners with Luminar to enhance pioneering work in next-generation automated driving systems

Today, Mercedes-Benz and Luminar Technologies, Inc., a leading global automotive technology company, announced a partnership to accelerate development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars. A central component of this is the optimal access to new technologies and global competencies. The new partnership with Luminar underlines Mercedes-Benz’s policy of...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Continental technology in the BMW iX electric vehicle creates an innovative user experience

The technology company Continental supplies essential elements for an intuitive and attractive user experience in the new BMW iX. In response to vehicle digitalization, the electric vehicle integrates Continental’s Cockpit High Performance Computer. It manages the increasing software complexity as well as the rapidly growing functional scope in the cockpit. The computer also provides the necessary computing power for the functions in the supplier’s head-up display and the large-scale display landscape in the vehicle. Together with the driver camera integrated in the digital instrument cluster, Continental offers essential building blocks for a seamless interaction between the driver and the vehicle with a new type of user experience. Furthermore, Continental is also equipping the electric model with ultra-wideband transceivers for digital vehicle access with smartphones. Other solutions from the supplier, such as the smartphone terminal with close range communication for inductive charging, the electronics for the intelligent panoramic roof called BMW Sky Lounge as well as soft and low-emission surface materials ensure exciting design in addition to comfort, ergonomics, and user-friendliness.
NFL
automotiveworld.com

How can marketing automation help navigate the retail revolution?

Car buyers today expect more from their experience of purchasing a vehicle than they did previously. With the pandemic normalising online shopping, consumers have come to expect the same digital experience when it comes to buying a new car. As a result, car dealerships are facing increasing pressure to provide a seamless, digitally-driven experience throughout the entire car-buying journey.
RETAIL
automotiveworld.com

Airbiquity strengthens collaboration with Renesas for continued technology integration efforts

Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced an advancement in its collaboration with Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions. This expanded technology integration involves the Renesas R-Car S4 system-on-chip (SoC) and the Airbiquity OTAmatic® software management platform. An increasing dependency on software, electronic...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Vehicles#Qualcomm Technologies
automotiveworld.com

Electric mobility: Valmet Automotive further expands kinematic systems product range

Valmet Automotive, a global leader in vehicle contract manufacturing and Tier-1 supplier of battery systems and roof and kinematic solutions, significantly expands its comprehensive product range of kinematic systems for electric vehicles. Due to the strong market trend to electric mobility, the company expects high growth potential in the business of additional comfort systems, but also in systems for increasing aero efficiency.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Toyota earns most R&D patents among automakers in Intellectual Property Owners Association rankings for 8th consecutive year

The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Toyota more patents than any other automaker in 2021, according to an annual ranking by the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO). Toyota’s engineers and scientists were granted a total of 2,753 patents in 2021 with many in battery research to support vehicle electrification plus other categories, including but not limited to automated driving systems, hardware, software, AI, materials and other mobility-related inventions. This is the eighth consecutive year that Toyota has been the highest ranked automaker in this study.
BUSINESS
digitalconnectmag.com

9 Advantages Of Using E-Signatures For Your Business

Electronic signatures, also referred to as e-signatures, are becoming popular in the corporate world. As most businesses choose to go paperless, they slowly get rid of the traditional pen-and-ink workflows in favor of digital alternatives. In fact, companies that opt for e-signatures tend to see a variety of positive outcomes,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
automotiveworld.com

Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland: combining expertise in the development of clean, greener autonomous vehicles

Aidrivers, the global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility, and Ashok Leyland, a leading multinational automotive manufacturer, have set up an exciting new collaboration designed to invigorate and inspire the development of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles to meet industry’s needs for a sustainable future. The two companies have...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Frontline auto workers look to become tech savvy

The use of digital tools and online working was already common across virtually all tiers of the automotive industry. However, the adoption of more cutting-edge solutions and a heavy reliance on collaboration platforms—think Teams, Slack, Zoom etc.—has been accelerated by the pandemic. And as new technologies become available...
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

Nissan develops photon upconversion solids with outstanding performance

In collaboration with the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has developed photon upconversion (UC) solid materials with outstanding performance that can improve the efficiency of artificial photosynthesis. By artificial photosynthesis, water is split into oxygen and hydrogen. The hydrogen is then reacted with CO2 to produce raw...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

New ADAS regulations offer both clarity and jeopardy

The automotive industry’s initial blasé confidence in the mid-2010s that it could deploy high-level autonomous vehicles in just a few years proved misplaced. Unexpected technology challenges played a key role in hampering these ambitions, but another huge hurdle was the lack of clear regulation. Technology naturally moves much quicker than red tape. However, in 2022, bureaucracy will start to close the gap.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

How can automakers navigate the chip crisis?

A scarcity of components can impact the operations of any manufacturer, but the chip crisis has been a little different to typical supply chain disruptions. While exacerbated by obvious pandemic-related issues, it is ultimately a result of the move toward smarter devices in virtually all industries. The automotive sector is but one of these competing for chips, and the current crisis will roll on until everyone’s needs are met.
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

Renault: OpenR: touchscreens and tech blend

The OpenR screen in the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is beyond a doubt Renault’s most striking breakthrough in on-board technology in the past several years. Its glass panel and unprecedented size blend beautifully into the cockpit’s lines. The OpenR Link interface, which runs on the Android OS and features Google’s ecosystem, is as simple to use as a smartphone. And the result is clear to see: the screen is seven times smoother to use than the previous generation! Marc, Experience Design Director at Renault, takes us on a hyper-intuitive digital journey.
TECHNOLOGY
automotiveworld.com

Stellantis invest in Stimcar to support its development, strengthening circular economy initiatives

Stimcar, an innovative specialist in the reconditioning of Used vehicles, announces a new stage in its development with the rise to the capital of Stellantis through its distribution subsidiary Stellantis &You, Sales and Services. Stellantis &You, Sales and Services takes the majority of Stimcar’s capital while guaranteeing it full autonomy...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy