Today, soona, the world's first virtual content creation platform for e-commerce, announced it has raised $35M in Series B funding led by Bain Capital Ventures. Previous investors Union Square Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Starting Line Ventures, 2048 Ventures, and Range Ventures also participated in the round. soona, which transforms the way brands create content for e-commerce and marketing through its virtual photo and video shoot technology, will use the funds to fuel rapid growth. The company has over 8,000 brand customers and grew more than 300% in 2021 and 400% in 2020.

