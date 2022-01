Upgrade to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for improved performance and speed. Supporting up to 12th Gen Intel Core P-series processors, it offers a significant leap in performance compared to previous models. Moreover, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, which weighs less than 1 kg, has an improved FHD webcam with various features. In particular, the 360-degree, far-field, quay-array microphones improve clarity when connecting remotely with coworkers. Plus, the bar design allows for a larger sensor in the camera, which is typically present on laptops. In fact, this 1.4µm sensor enhances image quality in low-light conditions. Finally, the Human Presence Detection recognizes humans and their intentions. So it’ll unlock for you rather than a coworker walking past.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO