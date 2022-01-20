ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livestorm Updates Video Engagement Platform With New Features Intended to Ease Setup and Promotion for Event Organizers

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies switching to Livestorm in droves as video conferencing remains the primary business communications tool in the wake of COVID-19 Livestorm, which offers the first Video Engagement Platform (VEP), announced that it has added a host of new features intended to help companies boost engagement during virtual meetings or events, combat...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Liminal Launches The “Polygon Partner Program” To Help Secure The Polygon Ecosystem

Liminal has integrated its self-custody platform “Vaults” with Polygon to secure the Polygon ecosystem. Liminal is excited to announce the launch of their “Polygon Partner Program” for projects building on Polygon. While Polygon and Liminal are completely different entities, both have one thing in common i.e., making digital assets safer, efficient, and rewarding for individuals, and businesses without giving up the control and ownership.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

New Prezi features make it easy to build a brand template for video conferences

Brand Kit works with all video templates to tailor presentations with watermarks, custom design and name and title display. Prezi announced today a new Brand Kit that customers can use to personalize video meetings. Presenters can use the new features to add a name and title in the lower third of the screen and to use brand-specific colors and fonts. In February, a related update will offer the ability to alternate between multiple Brand Kits.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

ProtonUp-Qt adds support for Lutris Flatpak, new batch update feature

ProtonUp-Qt is the fantastic and simple way to download and upgrade the Linux compatibility tools Proton-GE, Luxtorpeda, Boxtron or Roberta for Steam and works with both Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher too. This allows you to easy get these external tools, and have them added to Steam directly so you...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Modern Photographer Organization Platforms

The 'Picflow' platform is a tool for photographers that will provide them with a way to intuitively share, proof and transfer images to maximize their ability to work with clients. The platform provides responsive galleries for visitors to help the images truly stand out from one another and will work effectively on a variety of devices as well as screen sizes. The platform offers users the ability to choose between vertical, horizontal and grid layouts, while also allowing administrators to track feedback.
PHOTOGRAPHY
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Launches World-Leading Customer First Retail Media Platform

Dunnhumby, the world’s leading retail data science organization, has today launched dunnhumby Sphere, an all-in-one customer first retail media platform. Marketing Technology News: Stimwave Technologies Announces Chris Valois as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “And that’s where dunnhumby Sphere will make a real difference. It allows retailers to efficiently...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

DAZN Group Announces New Structure to Drive Ambitious Growth and Product Strategy for Its Sports Streaming and Fan Engagement Platform

DAZN Group today announces the implementation of a new Group structure and some leadership changes that will enable DAZN to realise its ambitious growth and product strategy. As of today, Shay Segev will be sole CEO of DAZN Group. Shay joined DAZN in June 2021, before which he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company. Shay has an exceptional track record in scaling digital consumer businesses, which will be indispensable as DAZN expands its customer offering to include interactive and engaging content for fans to enjoy alongside its sports streaming service. Shay joined Entain in 2016 when it was a small entrepreneurial business, and over the course of five years, he oversaw a phenomenal period of growth, including – most notably – the acquisition of bwin.party and Ladbrokes Coral, and establishment of BetMGM. By the time Shay left to join DAZN, Entain had become the market leader with a capitalisation of £10 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

How to Navigate Email Marketing’s New Rules, Pitfalls in a Pandemic World

Email marketing has long been an effective way for B2B marketers to reach customers, but COVID-19 made email marketing critical as other channels are no longer effective. Higher volumes of emails mean greater risks for blacklisting and other pitfalls, especially for the inexperienced as Sky Cassidy, CEO of Mountaintop Data, explains.
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Yext Makes AI Search Even More Accessible with Powerful New Platform Features

From marketers to support agents to developers, stakeholders across the enterprise can leverage Yext’s latest innovations in search – now available for general access. Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced the general availability of its Winter ’21 Release, which includes powerful new platform features for AI search across the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Platform Firmware Runtime Update & Telemetry Feature Submitted For Linux 5.17

Last September I was the first to call attention to Intel working on a new feature to allow updating some system firmware components without needing to reboot such as for mission critical servers that try to avoid downtime at all costs. That Intel "Seamless Update" feature also known as Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry (PFRUT) has now been sent in for mainlining with Linux 5.17.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Total Expert Appoints Chad Gaydos as President to Scale Business Operations and Accelerate Growth

Former Talkdesk and SAP senior executive brings extensive cloud, go-to-market, sales, and operations experience. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has hired Chad Gaydos as the company’s president. Gaydos will focus on scaling and enabling business operations, and executing on a plan that supports Total Expert’s impressive growth trajectory.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Data Axle Introduces Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to Support Nonprofit Marketers

Cloud-based, omnichannel campaign management solution combines data, predictive analytics, strategy, and campaign services to unlock maximum donor value. Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today debuted its Data Axle Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to support nonprofit marketers in executing effective omnichannel programs. This new solution supports both seasoned omnichannel experts and those who are transitioning from single-channel programs to omnichannel strategies. Leveraging its own industry-leading technology, donor marketing expertise and highly regarded donor database, Apogee, Data Axle helps nonprofit clients find optimal prospects through multiple channels and ultimately drive donor value and engagement.
CHARITIES
martechseries.com

Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Digital Collectibles Platform Blockparty Partners With Warner Music Group

Warner Music Artists Granted Early Access to Blockparty’s NFT Tools, As First Major Label Partnership. Digital collectibles platform Blockparty today announced its first major label partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), granting WMG artists access to cutting-edge Web3 technology in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The collaboration enables Warner Music artists to be among the very first creators to leverage Blockparty’s decentralized exchange (DEX), a community-focused trading platform that allows collectors to swap digital assets in a way that hasn’t existed until now.
MUSIC
martechseries.com

Breakout Brand-Building Platform, ZeBrand, Earns Coveted 2022 SXSW Finalist Selection

Startup ZeBrand is poised to impress as a leading innovator in the brand-building & branding space, presenting in the Enterprise & Smart Data category. ZeBrand, the innovative platform built to provide modern brand solutions with a clear and simple approach, has emerged as a SXSW finalist in the Enterprise & Smart Data category for the world-renowned SXSW Pitch®. Spanning 9 categories and selected among only 45 other finalists, ZeBrand looks forward to showcasing their 3-stage holistic approach to brand building. Their method is proving to be a game-changer for startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs that, more than ever, require accessibility and control over their branding solutions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Increasing Citizen Engagement Through Digital Platforms and Improving Customer Experiences Tabbed as Public Sector Trends to Watch in 2022

TransUnion report identifies key behavioral changes and new opportunities as millions of Americans go online for critical government services and benefits. Recent Government Services Administration (GSA) data found there were nearly five billion visits to government websites in a recent 90-day period. Yet, a new TransUnion report found that only one-third of consumers (35%) said they had an “easy” experience when using such websites.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Three Major Retailers as a Result of Its Innovation and Proven Results

Take a bird’s eye view into how Birdzi’s solutions, award-winning team and established podcast are driving new sales and client success. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2021. Highlights included hosting 38 important retail conversations on The Retail Perch podcast and enabling three major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS

