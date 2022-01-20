Increasing Citizen Engagement Through Digital Platforms and Improving Customer Experiences Tabbed as Public Sector Trends to Watch in 2022

As we have begun chipping away this year, 2022, it’s clear that the pandemic has permanently changed the way customers prefer to buy. Organizations that adapt to meet their clients’ expectations will be more competitive next year — and the companies that do the best job of leveraging technology and data to sell smarter will be the most successful. The need for digital investment is clear: 80% of B2B sales engagements will happen digitally by 2025. Here are the B2B digital sales trends we expect to prioritize and deliver strong results in the year ahead.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO