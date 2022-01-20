ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Increasing Citizen Engagement Through Digital Platforms and Improving Customer Experiences Tabbed as Public Sector Trends to Watch in 2022

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransUnion report identifies key behavioral changes and new opportunities as millions of Americans go online for critical government services and benefits. Recent Government Services Administration (GSA) data found there were nearly five billion visits to government websites in a recent 90-day period. Yet, a new TransUnion report found that only one-third...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Qumulo Improves Customer Experience Through Launch of AWS Quick Start for Qumulo Cloud Q

Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data storage and management across hybrid cloud environments, today announced the availability of AWS Quick Start for Qumulo® Cloud Q. This new offering, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), accelerates getting started with Qumulo for both trial and enterprise deployments.
COMPUTERS
ilo.org

Digital platform workers talk about their experience

Digital labour platforms have become a common feature in today’s world and part of our everyday lives. Platforms have grown five-fold over the past decade and have become even more prominent since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online platforms provide businesses with a new way of outsourcing work...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Socitm outlines public sector digital trends for 2022

Despite being heavily influenced by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the report elaborates how a number of key developments relating to technology will affect decision-making in the public sector. According to the report, authored by Socitm’s associate director and past president Jos Creese, the coming months will be “less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Engagement#Americans#Gsa#Transunion#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Vp Product Management#Pegasystems Enhancing#Truaudience#Times
nationalmortgagenews.com

Reimage the customer experience with a proven AI powered digital lending platform

Deliver unique and differentiated experiences to borrowers, loan officers, and third-party originators with VΞLOX — Tavant’s AI-powered consumer lending platform. Configure the borrowing experiences that align with your channels and delight your customers. Tavant is also introducing our enhanced data and analytics infrastructure to better understand your lending process.
ECONOMY
Brainerd Dispatch

We’ve redesigned our website to improve your digital news experience

Easier to use and faster to find — that’s the kind of news experience you deserve. Our redesigned website offers you an improved layout and navigation along with other enhancements designed for you to easily see and access the latest local news and stories you care about. Here...
INTERNET
VentureBeat

Personetics, an AI-powered customer engagement and insights platform for banks, raises $85M

Personetics, an AI-powered platform used by some of the world’s biggest banks to issue tailored advice and insights to customers, has raised $85 million. As banks and financial institutions grapple with digital transformation in a world that has rapidly transitioned to online-first, knowing how to engage with customers and stay ahead of the competition is perhaps more vital than ever. This is where Personetics enters the fray, with a data-driven approach to delivering personalized customer engagement.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Algonomy to Unveil Its Algorithmic Decisioning Platform that Drives Real-time Customer Engagement at Scale During Retail’s BIG Show 2022

Social Proofing, Algorithmic Catalog Enrichment, Visual AI Based Recommendations, Real-time Customer Data Platform On Display at Booth 6403. Algonomy, a leader in algorithmic decisioning, will showcase its expanded platform that features new and advanced uses of AI that enable real-time customer engagement during the National Retail Federation’s Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center from Jan. 16-18, 2022.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
aba.com

Chatbots: Changing the Face of Customer Engagement

Digital banking was on the rise prior to the onset of the pandemic, and over the recent months adoption has increased even further. As consumers continue to turn to digital solutions as their primary mode of communication with their bank, banks have become highly focused on enhancing customer engagement to keep their customers happy and retain their business long-term.
INTERNET
readwrite.com

B2B Sales Trends that Will Redefine Customer and Employee Experience in 2022

As we have begun chipping away this year, 2022, it’s clear that the pandemic has permanently changed the way customers prefer to buy. Organizations that adapt to meet their clients’ expectations will be more competitive next year — and the companies that do the best job of leveraging technology and data to sell smarter will be the most successful. The need for digital investment is clear: 80% of B2B sales engagements will happen digitally by 2025. Here are the B2B digital sales trends we expect to prioritize and deliver strong results in the year ahead.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

RBL Bank and Google partner for improved customer experience

Private sector lender RBL Bank has announced a partnership with Google to improve customer experience strategy and promote expansion for its digital platform Abacus 2.0. The new collaboration will deliver improved data management and analytics, as well as enable effective cross-selling within the bank’s customer base to reduce the cost of customer acquisition.
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Automating and Scaling the Soft Skills Critical to Customer Experience in a Digital-First World Report

The pandemic accelerated companies’ shift to support customers in digital channels while changing buyer behavior and altering the way customer engagement teams work. At the crux of this transformation is that customers are coming to digital channels in unprecedented numbers, and they’re bringing skyrocketing expectations with them. The problem, however, is that companies have a limited set of resources to engage with customers. This widening gap between customer expectations and the results an enterprise can deliver is the Engagement Capacity Gap.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Launches World-Leading Customer First Retail Media Platform

Dunnhumby, the world’s leading retail data science organization, has today launched dunnhumby Sphere, an all-in-one customer first retail media platform. Marketing Technology News: Stimwave Technologies Announces Chris Valois as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “And that’s where dunnhumby Sphere will make a real difference. It allows retailers to efficiently...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Here at Last: 3 Trends That Will Finally Deliver Unified Experiences to Customers in 2022

The world of marketing has been significantly evolving at a rapid pace — digital transformation accelerated during the pandemic, creating more and more digitally connected channels, and ever-expanding volumes of real-time data. In this connected world, customers increasingly expected the promise of more relevant, personalized, and integrated experiences, and brand marketers made claims they could deliver results.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

DatChat Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Avila Security Corporation and their Web 3.0 Patent Portfolio of Blockchain Messaging, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Secure Audio and Video Streaming & Self-Sovereign ID Technology

DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation (“Avila Security”) effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

92% of Product Decision Makers Say Data & Analytics Critical to Success of Business; 8 in 10 Say They Could Charge Up to Nearly 20% More Because of Data & Analytics They Provide

New Harris Poll/Sisense Study Titled “The Business Intelligence Landscape” Outlines the Value of Analytics, Making Connection to the Bottom Line, but Notes Current Barriers to Success. Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced a new study, “The Business Intelligence Landscape” commissioned by Sisense and...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Announce New Partnership to Enable Web AR Ads That Offer Immediate Engagement and Scale

Partnership connects 8th Wall’s technology and developer ecosystem with Emodo’s advertiser and publisher network to introduce embeddable AR ad units. The leader in web-based augmented reality, 8th Wall, and Ericsson’s mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, today announced an official partnership which establishes an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution. The partnership aims to unlock the massive opportunity of AR advertising by providing agencies and brands with everything they need to create and distribute branded WebAR campaigns with reach and scale. This includes the introduction of a new embeddable AR ad type which places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content, offering a more streamlined and engaging experience for consumers.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Neustar Expands Suite of Contact Center Solutions with the Launch of Email Intelligence

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has expanded its suite of Contact Center Solutions with Email Intelligence. This new capability provides additional signals and scores to maximize the impact of the email channel while reducing the corresponding compliance and financial risks. Marketing Technology News: Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy