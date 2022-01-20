3 New Pokemon Manhole Covers Revealed For Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture

Pokemon Go's upcoming Power Plant event will feature a pair of new Pokemon. Today, Niantic confirmed that Helioptile and its evolved form Helioisk will be available with the launch of the game's new Power Plant event later this week. As its name suggests, the Power Plant events focuses on Pokemon found in the Power Plants of the Kanto and Kalos regions. In addition to Helioptile, Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Jolteon, Porygon, and Trubbish will also appear in the wild. Meanwhile, Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno and Druddigon will all appear in raids during the event. The Power Plant event kicks off January 19th and will run until February 1st.
