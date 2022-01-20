ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 New Pokemon Manhole Covers Revealed For Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported previously, The Pokemon Company has been installing various manhole covers with special Pokemon themes across Japan as part of a larger initiative to...

nintendosoup.com

RideApart

Honda Pulls The Covers Off The 2022 Giorno In Japan

In majority of the western world, motorcycles are associated with an image of machismo and adrenaline-pumping action. In other parts of the world, two-wheelers take on a more utilitarian form, and are seen as tools of convenience rather than pleasure. In countries like Japan, where road tax and car ownership costs are astronomical, small-capacity scooters like the Honda Dunk we previously covered, are all the rage, especially for younger people.
CARS
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Will Sponsor Official Sumo Tournaments In Japan Once More In 2022

Following last year’s collaboration, The Pokemon Company has once again stepped up to sponsor official Sumo tournaments in Japan. The January 2022 sponsorship will include more Pokemon themed banners featuring sumo Pokemon Makuhita as well as various Sinnoh Region Pokemon, presumably to coincide with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. There will also be a set of themed kimonos for the Gyoji (referees) to wear.
ECONOMY
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Menu Items Announced for Japan’s Pikachu Sweets Store

Japanese Pokemon fans will soon be able to enjoy some more sweet treats from the ancient Hisuian region in the near future!. The Pokemon Company has announced new menu items based on Pokemon Legends Arceus for its official Pikachu Sweets store, which will be available from 28 January 2022 onward. First off, customers will get to enjoy three different parfaits that resemble Mt. Coronet:
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

5 reasons to visit Japan's Shikoku’s Kagawa prefecture

Shikoku’s Kagawa Prefecture, formerly known as Sanuki, may be the smallest of all of Japan’s 47 prefectures, but for those into exploring off the standard tourist route, Shikoku offers plenty of intrigue. Island hop in the Inland Sea, hike up a Fuji look-alike with locals, search for your...
LIFESTYLE
nintendosoup.com

Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
VIDEO GAMES
Foreign Policy

Japan’s New Prime Minister Takes On Abenomics’ Legacy

Abenomics was supposed to be the magic toolkit that revitalized the Japanese economy. But nine years and a couple of prime ministers later, growth remains sluggish, and wealth disparity has risen. Picking up on growing public anger over inequality, newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has laid out a populist economic policy that offers cash, seeks to bolster potential growth sectors, and prods companies into raising long-stagnant wage levels. While the ideas have their attractions, they also mean a greater state role in an economy that most experts agree needs less government intervention to succeed, not more.
ASIA
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan Announces Pokemon Legends Arceus Plushies And Merchandise

Pokemon fans can soon grab some stylish new goods from the ancient Hisui region!. The Pokemon Company has revealed new merchandise based on the upcoming game – which will include plushies and other accessories. Fans will be able to grab these goods at Pokemon Center stores within Japan from 28 Jan 2022 onward.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Latest “Poke-Lid” Manholes in Japan Feature Electric-Type Pokemon

The “Poke-Lid” enameled manhole designs continue to be popular in Japan, as three more have just been installed in Utsunomiya City in Tochigi prefecture. This is the first time that the Tochigi prefecture will be getting the Pokemon-themed manholes. This time, the manholes feature a variety of different...
ASIA
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus leak reveals new Pokemon, new Hisuian forms

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is more than a week away, but early copies have already been spotted in the wild and it’s brought about a new leak. Some noteworthy reveals have also made their way online today. We’ve got a look at new Pokemon as well as new Hisuian forms of preexisting creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
theedgemarkets.com

Market-roiling Kishida sticks to Japan’s ‘new capitalism’

(Jan 17): After roiling financial markets with comments on capital gains taxes and share buy-backs, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returned to Parliament — and investors will be watching closely to see if he does it again. His opening speech on Monday (Jan 17) to a new session largely...
ECONOMY
Twinfinite

Monster Hunter Rise Reveals Azure Gear Via New Universal Studios Japan Collaboration

Today Capcom revealed another Universal Studios Japan collaboration for its latest Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise. The game will get event quests that will reward players with the Azure Gear. This includes the Azure Age armor (which will also be available as layered armor), the Azure Star weapons, and even gear for your Canyne and Felyne.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant: New Pokemon's Moveset REVEALED

Pokemon Unite has confirmed the arrival of Trevenant on Aeos Island. TiMi Studios has surprised the Pokemon Unite community by announcing a new Pokemon arriving soon on Aeos Island. Trevenant, the Ghost-Grass Type, will add some interesting new flair to the roster!. Introduced in Generation VI, Trevenant can communicate with...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with Wakayama Prefecture to ease Japan digital payments

Global payments processor Mastercard has announced its Memorandum of Understanding (MOF) with Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture for a five-year collaboration to improve digital payments. The five-year strategic partnership intends to use Mastercard’s global standard payment network to drive digital transformation in the SMBs and tourism sector. The deal represents...
WORLD
nintendosoup.com

Shikabanegurai No Boukenmeshi Free Demo Now Available For Switch In Japan

Nippon Ichi Software has released a free demo for their upcoming new dungeon crawler Shikabanegurai no Boukenmeshi on Switch. The demo is available to download via the Japanese Switch eshop, and allows players to go through the opening moments of the game, including character creation, dungeon exploration, and cooking. Progress from the demo will also be carried over to the full version of the game when it releases on January 27th 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Closer Look at Brock's Return to the Anime

Pokemon is showing off more of Brock's big return to the anime with a new trailer for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus anime special! Pokemon Journeys has made a major name for itself among fans for seeing Ash and Goh making their way through past regions of the franchise introduced in older games, and along with these older regions sees the duo coming face to face with a number of fan favorites from the past. But it's largely kept itself from bringing back two of Ash's most famous companions until this newest special coming to celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go's upcoming Power Plant event will feature a pair of new Pokemon. Today, Niantic confirmed that Helioptile and its evolved form Helioisk will be available with the launch of the game's new Power Plant event later this week. As its name suggests, the Power Plant events focuses on Pokemon found in the Power Plants of the Kanto and Kalos regions. In addition to Helioptile, Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Jolteon, Porygon, and Trubbish will also appear in the wild. Meanwhile, Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno and Druddigon will all appear in raids during the event. The Power Plant event kicks off January 19th and will run until February 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS

