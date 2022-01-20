3 New Pokemon Manhole Covers Revealed For Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture

Pokemon is showing off more of Brock's big return to the anime with a new trailer for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus anime special! Pokemon Journeys has made a major name for itself among fans for seeing Ash and Goh making their way through past regions of the franchise introduced in older games, and along with these older regions sees the duo coming face to face with a number of fan favorites from the past. But it's largely kept itself from bringing back two of Ash's most famous companions until this newest special coming to celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

